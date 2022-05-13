NCDC probes UK monkeypox case linked to Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said it is investigating the incident of monkeypox in a confirmed case with a connection to Nigeria. A statement from the NCDC by its Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said the body in collaboration with the Lagos and Delta state ministries of health are involved in the investigation.

In addition, the Monkeypox Technical Working Group comprising theFederal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), US Centers for Disease Control (US CDC) and coordinated by the NCDC are collaborating to strengthen in-country capacity to prevent, detect and respond to Monkeypox cases in the country.

T he individual with the monkeypox symptom is a UK resident who arrived in Nigeria on April 20 travelled to Lagos and Delta states during the time spent in Nigeria and departed Lagos on May 3, 2022. The fellow arrived in the UK on May 4. While in Nigeria, the case did not report being in contact with anyone with symptoms of monkeypox or other illness with rash. The diagnosis of monkeypox (West African clade) was however confirmed by PCR in the UK on May 6, 2022. The patient is currently stable and receiving care in the UK.

