NCDC records 110 new coronavirus infections

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped significantly over the past 24 hours with 110 new cases confirmed in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new positive samples in its update for November 28, 2020.
The Saturday figure is less than half of what was recorded on Friday — 246 samples were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on November 27, 2020.
While the Saturday figure is one of the lowest in the present month, Nigeria’s daily count of new cases dropped to as low as 56 on November 23 — the lowest since October 24.
According to the breakdown, two states and the FCT recorded the most infections — 26 in Lagos, 23 in FCT, and 20 in Kaduna.
However, no new death was recorded on Saturday, leaving the death toll at 1,171.
According to the NCDC, the number of new recoveries increased slightly over the past 24 hours with 133 people discharged, including 70 persons in Lagos — meanehile, 101 people were confirmed to have recovered on Friday.
With over 750,000 samples now tested across the country, 67,330 cases have been confirmed positive, out of which 62,819 persons have recovered, while 3,340 are currently active cases.
BREAKDOWN
110 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-26
FCT-23
Kaduna-20
Katsina-11
Ogun-7
Ekiti-6
Plateau-5
Rivers-4
Kano-3
Nasarawa-3
Niger-2
*67,330 confirmed
62,819 discharged
1,171 deaths

