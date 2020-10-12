NCDC records 163 new COVID-19 cases

…as study shows virus can remain on bank notes, phone screens for up to 28 days

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for October 11, 2020.

According to the breakdown, Lagos alone accounted for over half of the new cases with 113 new positive samples — representing a significant increase in its daily count of infections — followed by Kaduna with 21, and Osun with 8.

With the new cases, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos has now exceeded 20,000 — the highest so far in the country.

Although Lagos is the only state that has crossed 10,000 cases, it has also recorded the most recoveries, with over 15,000 patients discharged.

Following a long way behind Lagos is FCT with 5,806 confirmed infections, and Plateau with 3,537 cases so far.

The number of new recoveries also recorded a significant drop over the past 24 hours with 24 people discharged on Sunday — this is Nigeria’s lowest daily count in over five months.

No new death was recorded on Sunday, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,115.

Out of 60,266 cases of the coronavirus now confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT, 51,735 recoveries have been recorded, while 7,416 are still active cases.

Lagos has the most active cases with 4,568 patients, followed by Oyo with 711, and Plateau with 506.

Meanwhile, a recent study says COVID-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for as long as 28 days.

Previous studies had put the survival rate of the virus on bank notes at four days; stainless steel at two to three days and seven days on the outside of surgical masks.

But the findings from Australia’s National Science Agency suggest COVID-19 can survive far longer on surfaces than previously thought.

The study, published in Virology Journal, found the virus survived for less time at hotter temperatures and stopped being infectious within 24 hours at 40°C on some surfaces.

It also stayed longer on smooth, non-porous surfaces than on porous materials such as cloth, which was found to not carry any infectious virus for 14 days.

The researchers explained that all experiments were carried out in the dark, to negate any effects of UV light.

“At 20°C infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus was still detectable after 28 days post inoculation, for all non-porous surfaces tested (glass, polymer note, stainless steel, vinyl and paper notes),” the studt read.

“The recovery of SARS-CoV-2 on porous material (cotton cloth) was reduced compared with most non-porous surfaces, with no infectious virus recovered past day 14 post inoculation.

“These findings demonstrate SARS-CoV-2 can remain infectious for significantly longer time periods than generally considered possible. These results could be used to inform improved risk mitigation procedures to prevent the fomite spread of COVID-19.”

BREAKDOWN

163 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-113

Kaduna-21

Osun-8

Ondo-5

Oyo-5

Ogun-3

Bayelsa-2

Taraba-2

Edo-1

FCT-1

Katsina-1

Plateau-1

*60,266 confirmed

51,735 discharged

1,115 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...