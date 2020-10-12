News

NCDC records 163 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as study shows virus can remain on bank notes, phone screens for up to 28 days

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for October 11, 2020.
According to the breakdown, Lagos alone accounted for over half of the new cases with 113 new positive samples — representing a significant increase in its daily count of infections — followed by Kaduna with 21, and Osun with 8.
With the new cases, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos has now exceeded 20,000 — the highest so far in the country.
Although Lagos is the only state that has crossed 10,000 cases, it has also recorded the most recoveries, with over 15,000 patients discharged.
Following a long way behind Lagos is FCT with 5,806 confirmed infections, and Plateau with 3,537 cases so far.
The number of new recoveries also recorded a significant drop over the past 24 hours with 24 people discharged on Sunday — this is Nigeria’s lowest daily count in over five months.
No new death was recorded on Sunday, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,115.
Out of 60,266 cases of the coronavirus now confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT, 51,735 recoveries have been recorded, while 7,416 are still active cases.
Lagos has the most active cases with 4,568 patients, followed by Oyo with 711, and Plateau with 506.
Meanwhile, a recent study says COVID-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for as long as 28 days.
Previous studies had put the survival rate of the virus on bank notes at four days; stainless steel at two to three days and seven days on the outside of surgical masks.
But the findings from Australia’s National Science Agency suggest COVID-19 can survive far longer on surfaces than previously thought.
The study, published in Virology Journal, found the virus survived for less time at hotter temperatures and stopped being infectious within 24 hours at 40°C on some surfaces.
It also stayed longer on smooth, non-porous surfaces than on porous materials such as cloth, which was found to not carry any infectious virus for 14 days.
The researchers explained that all experiments were carried out in the dark, to negate any effects of UV light.
“At 20°C infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus was still detectable after 28 days post inoculation, for all non-porous surfaces tested (glass, polymer note, stainless steel, vinyl and paper notes),” the studt read.
“The recovery of SARS-CoV-2 on porous material (cotton cloth) was reduced compared with most non-porous surfaces, with no infectious virus recovered past day 14 post inoculation.
“These findings demonstrate SARS-CoV-2 can remain infectious for significantly longer time periods than generally considered possible. These results could be used to inform improved risk mitigation procedures to prevent the fomite spread of COVID-19.”
BREAKDOWN
163 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-113
Kaduna-21
Osun-8
Ondo-5
Oyo-5
Ogun-3
Bayelsa-2
Taraba-2
Edo-1
FCT-1
Katsina-1
Plateau-1
*60,266 confirmed
51,735 discharged
1,115 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

JTF Commander in Borno community found dead after Boko Haram attack  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Arramma (Malaminta), has been found dead. He went missing on Sunday after a deadly attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa while escorting motorists from Maiduguri to the town. According to SaharaReporters, 10 personnel of the Nigerian Army were also killed during […]
News

Buhari condoles with Lamido of Adamawa, Atiku over passing of Khadija Musdafa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family. In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president condoled with the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo […]
News

Akinjide buried privately in family home, celebration postponed

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Four months after he died, the remains of the late former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) were on Thursday interned in his Idi Ishin, Ibadan, home. His son, Abayomi Akinjide, also a lawyer, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists, said the private burial was necessitated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: