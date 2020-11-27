NCDC records 169 new infections, total now 66,974

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 169 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday.

The agency said that the latest infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 66,974.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on February 27.

The public health agency said that the death toll still stood at 1,169, as there were no confirmed death within the last 24 hours while 92 patients had recovered and had been discharged.

The NCDC said that the new infections were spread across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that Kaduna State accounted for the highest number of infections with 74 cases, while 42 of the new infections were recorded in FCT, 17 in Lagos, and eight in Kano State.

Others were Ogun, Oyo and Rivers, six each, Ekiti and Bauchi three each, Katsina, two while Delta and Ondo had one each.

The NCDC also said that till date, a total of 62,585 cases had been discharged in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre had been activated at Level Three and had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

