News

NCDC records 169 new infections, total now 66,974

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 169 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday.
The agency said that the latest infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 66,974.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on February 27.
The public health agency said that the death toll still stood at 1,169, as there were no confirmed death within the last 24 hours while 92 patients had recovered and had been discharged.
The NCDC said that the new infections were spread across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
It stated that Kaduna State accounted for the highest number of infections with 74 cases, while 42 of the new infections were recorded in FCT, 17 in Lagos, and eight in Kano State.
Others were Ogun, Oyo and Rivers, six each, Ekiti and Bauchi three each, Katsina, two while Delta and Ondo had one each.
The NCDC also said that till date, a total of 62,585 cases had been discharged in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre had been activated at Level Three and had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS and the professionalism of the Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lot of confusions have assailed Nigeria now over #EndSARS protests. Merchants of violence and bloodbath have taken control of parts of Nigeria in irrefutably dubious protests. Hidden retrogressive schemes have been hatched and re-enacted by various interests within the country. Surely, these demonstrations have become a mass exhumation and combination of satanic motives by […]
News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a 9-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into “loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.” The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of […]
News

BuharilaudsNorwegians’ supportforNigeria’sdevt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the progress made in Nigeria-Norwegian relations in the last four years. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari while speaking at a virtual farewell meeting with the out-going Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, com-mended him for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: