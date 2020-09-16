News

NCDC records 90 new coronavirus cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, confirmed 90 new coronavirus infections in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
In its update for September 15, 2020, the agency also recorded five new deaths, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,088.
According to the breakdown, Lagos and Plateau accounted for more than 50 percent of the new positive samples —  Lagos confirmed 33 new infections while Plateau had 27.
A total of 93 people were discharged on Tuesday, increasing the number of recoveries to 44,430 patients.
Meanwhile, as schools resume across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation  (WHO) has called for more efforts to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols.
Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, stated this at a media briefing with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
“Given the devastating consequences on children, youth and our societies as a whole, the decision to close schools should be a last resort, temporary and only at a local level in areas with intense transmission,” he said.
“During school closures, continuity of education should be guaranteed through distance learning. The time during which schools are closed should be used to put in place measures to prevent and respond to transmission when schools reopen.
“Keeping children safe and at school is not a job for schools alone, or governments alone or families alone. It’s a job for all of us, working together. As we often say, there is no zero risk.
“But with the right combination of measures, we can keep our kids safe and teach them that health and education are two of the most precious commodities in life.”
BREAKDOWN
90 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-33
Plateau-27
Kaduna-17
Ogun-6
FCT-4
Anambra-1
Ekiti-1
Nasarawa-1
*56,478 confirmed
44,430 discharged
1,088 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Senate suspends plenary in honour of Osinowo

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Chukwu David Abuja The Senate yesterday in accordance with its legislative tradition, suspended its plenary session in honour of its deceased member, Senator Adebayo Osiniwo.   The apex legislative chamber also resolved to hold a valedictory session today, where members would be given the opportunity to pay homage to their departed colleague.   The Senate […]
News

Chinese loan: Probe chair tackles colleague over comments

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has faulted his public accounts committee counterpart, Hon. Wole Oke, for discrediting the on-going investigation of Chinese loans led by him. Ossai (PDP, Delta), in a statement described Oke’s comments as “unparliamentary and false”.   He also described […]
News

Mexican military finds plane in flames, truck carrying drugs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexican military officials said on Sunday they discovered a small plane from South America in flames after it made an illegal landing on the Yucatan Peninsula possibly carrying hundreds of kilos of drugs. Nearby, military officials said they also found a truck carrying drugs that appeared to be cocaine, packaged into 13 parcels weighting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: