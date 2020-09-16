NCDC records 90 new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, confirmed 90 new coronavirus infections in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In its update for September 15, 2020, the agency also recorded five new deaths, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,088.

According to the breakdown, Lagos and Plateau accounted for more than 50 percent of the new positive samples — Lagos confirmed 33 new infections while Plateau had 27.

A total of 93 people were discharged on Tuesday, increasing the number of recoveries to 44,430 patients.

Meanwhile, as schools resume across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for more efforts to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, stated this at a media briefing with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“Given the devastating consequences on children, youth and our societies as a whole, the decision to close schools should be a last resort, temporary and only at a local level in areas with intense transmission,” he said.

“During school closures, continuity of education should be guaranteed through distance learning. The time during which schools are closed should be used to put in place measures to prevent and respond to transmission when schools reopen.

“Keeping children safe and at school is not a job for schools alone, or governments alone or families alone. It’s a job for all of us, working together. As we often say, there is no zero risk.

“But with the right combination of measures, we can keep our kids safe and teach them that health and education are two of the most precious commodities in life.”

