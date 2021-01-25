NCDC records 964 new coronavirus infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 964 cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the tally of infections in the country to 121,566.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Sunday.

The country has so far tested 1,258,534 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020.

Nigeria has also recorded its lowest daily figure of new coronavirus infections since January 3, when 917 cases were reported.

The agency also confirmed additional two coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,504.

It noted that the additional 964 new COVID-19 infections were from 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC stated that Lagos state topped the list with 360 infections, followed by FCT with 88, Ogun with 73, and Imo with 72 cases.

Nigeria’s public health agency said that 1,327 people have been successfully treated and have been discharged, from various isolation center across the country bringing the nation’s total recoveries to 97,228.

“Our discharges today includes 774 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” it stated.

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

With 44,940 COVID-19 infections and 285 deaths recorded, Lagos state remains Nigeria’s worst-hit city, followed by FCT which has recorded 15,770 cases and 119 deaths.

The North Central Zone, Plateau state with confirmed 7,522 cases and 53 deaths so far came third.

BREAKDOWN

964 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-360

FCT-88

Ogun-73

Imo-72

Kaduna-67

Plateau-57

Abia-41

Osun-41

Rivers-32

Kano-26

Niger-24

Benue-23

Edo-20

Cross River-20

Akwa Ibom-8

Nasarawa-6

Zamfara-6

Ekiti-6

Jigawa-4

*121,566 confirmed

97,228 discharged

1,504 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...