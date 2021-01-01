News

NCDC reports 11 deaths, 1,031 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As Nigeria prepared to open the first page of 2021, with a second wave of COVID-19 infections in tow, the number of fresh cases has maintained a high count with over 1,000 positive samples confirmed on December 31.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, confirmed 1,031 new coronavirus infections and 11 fatalities.
This is the second consecutive day that the country will confirm 11 deaths and over 1,000 new infections.
The agency confirmed the new cases in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Lagos had the highest figure with 570 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 117, and Kaduna with 109.
With the new figure, Nigeria has confirmed over 2,500 positive samples within the past 72 hours — 25 deaths have also been confirmed within the same three-day period.
Meanwhile, out of the 391 recoveries recorded on Thursday, NCDC confirmed that 53 were from Lagos.
The number of current active cases currently stands at 12,640.
Out of 87,510 cases now confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, 1,289 deaths and 73,713 recoveries have been recorded.
Lagos has now exceeded 30,000 confirmed cases and has recorded the most infections in Nigeria, followed by FCT with 11,705, and Kaduna with 5,236.
BREAKDOWN
1031 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-570
FCT-117
Kaduna-109
Nasarawa-34
Bauchi-31
Kano-28
Plateau-26
Sokoto-26
Ogun-25
Edo-18
Rivers-16
Abia-10
Imo-7
Taraba-6
Delta-4
Osun-4
*87,510 confirmed
73,713 discharged
1,289 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

YCE to mobilise other zones for ‘referendum’ in Constitution

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following criticism that any ethnic agitation would not see the light of the day if not ratified through referendum, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) yesterday said that it would mobilize other geo-political zones in the country to ensure that the subject was included in the Constitution. The elders said this after a meeting held […]
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu greet Oluremi Tinubu at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is 60 today. In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, Buhari joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the milestone, adorned by many years of service to the nation and humanity. […]
News

Nigeria: The problem of memory

Posted on Author   By Arinze Oduah

  On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. This set off a chain of events around the world, including the pulling down of monuments to chattel slavery and the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. On May 26, 2020, I fortuitously participated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica