NCDC reports lowest daily count in 4 months with124 new COVID-19 cases

…as Africa’s virus recoveries cross 1m mark

Nigeria’s daily figure of positive COVID-19 samples recorded a major drop with 124 new cases confirmed in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for September 3, 2020.

The daily count of new cases for Thursday is the country’s lowest figure since April 27 when 64 infections were confirmed.

According to the breakdown, Plateau which had topped the list of states with new cases for one week recorded no positive sample on Thursday; Lagos, however, confirmed the most infections with 42 new cases, followed by FCT with 25 and Katsina with 14.

Meanwhile, the number of discharged patients also decreased significantly when compared to the figure for Wednesday – 429 new recoveries were recorded on September 2.

With 188 persons confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday, a total of 42,627 people have now been discharged across the country.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily fatality record hit its highest in over two months with 21 new deaths confirmed on Thursday.

However, while clarifying the figure, NCDC explained that 20 fatalities were recorded in Kaduna within the month of August.

A total of 54,587 people have now been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, out of which 1,048 patients have died.

Meanwhile, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa is yielding positive result as over one million persons have recovered from the disease in the continent.

Out of the 1,260,400 persons that have contracted the disease, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), 1,001,581 have recovered.

A further peep into the data from the Africa CDC shows that 30,065 have, however, died due to complications from the pandemic.

Five countries, the Africa Union (AU) agency said, contribute to 70 per cent of the COVID-19 cases on the continent. They are South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

South Africa with over 630,000 confirmed cases account for half of Africa’s infections from the pandemic, the agency said.

As of Wednesday evening, Egypt has reported the second-highest number of infections on the continent so far – 99,115 cases – with 5,440 deaths from the disease.

With over 54,000 cases, Nigeria has the third highest infections from COVID-19 and 1,027 deaths also confirmed, the Africa CDC said.

BREAKDOWN

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-42

FCT-25

Katsina-14

Kaduna-11

Kwara-8

Ondo-7

Delta-4

Anambra-3

Oyo-3

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Osun-2

Cross River-1

*54,588 confirmed

42,627 discharged

1,048 deaths

