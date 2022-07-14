NCDC seeks more commitment to tackle monkeypox, others

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, has called for stronger commitment to tackle the threats of monkeypox and other zoonotic diseases in the country. Adetifa made the call in Abuja at the Nigeria One- Health Conference, with the theme: “Call to Action Towards Building a One Health Community-Based Network”. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was organised by the NCDC and other stakeholders with the support of U.S. Biosecurity Engagement Programme and Global Implementation Solutions. In 2019, Nigeria developed the National One Health Strategic Plan to tackle emerging diseases, 75 per cent of which was spread from animals to humans. In the last five years, Nigeria has witnessed catastrophic effects of zoonotic diseases such as Ebola, Lassa fever, Dengue, rabies, yellow fever and the recent COVID-19. One Health is designing and implementing programmes, policies, legislations and research involving multiple sectors to achieve better public health outcomes.
