NCDC, six others win Africa’s  Data4COVID19 Challenge

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was on Friday amongst the seven winners of the Data4COVID19 Africa Challenge, from a pool of 83 proposals received from 22 countries in the African region.

The Nigerian project was entitled “Understanding facilitators and barriers to compliance with non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 preventive measures in Nigeria.”

The Data4COVID19 Africa Challenge is hosted by I’Agence francaise de development (AFD), Expertise France, and The GovLab with the view to better understand and respond to the vast range of issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences across Africa through innovative use of data.

Minster of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who spoke at the inception meeting of the Data4COVID19 Challenge in Nigeria convened by the NCDC in collaboration with the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) and other partners, noted that lack of accurate data fuels distrust.

While noting that Nigeria’s response to the pandemic has been scientific and evidence based, he stressed on the need to rely on accurate data for national guidance, adding that the project would inform risk communication and address skepticism around government response to the pandemic.

Director-General NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, maintained that one critical aspect of the response to public health emergencies was the need to provide accurate data and real time information to decision makers and the public.

According to him, the project would provide an opportunity to better understand how knowledge and perception could shape population behavior, policy and response to COVID-19 safety protocols

