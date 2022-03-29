NCDC to invest in national security to boost health system

The Director General of Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, has reaffirmed the NCDC’s commitment to continue to invest in national health security. According to him, this is aimed at building a resilient health system that will protect the health of every Nigerian. In a statement issued by NCDC yesterday, Adetifa gave these remarks while receiving a delegation from the Zambian National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), led by its Director General, Prof. Roma Chilengi, and colleagues from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who are supporting the national public health institutes (NPHI) in both countries. During an official visit to the NCDC Headquarters in Abuja, discussions were also held to agree to actions towards the establishment of a peer-to-peer exchange programme to foster learning between both Nigerian and Zambian NPHIs. The visit presented a unique opportunity for the leadership of both NPHIs to discuss their progress, challenges, and priority areas for strengthening of institutional capacity to deliver on their shared mandates which included enhancing epidemic preparedness and response, strengthening One-Health coordination and expansion of genomic surveillance.
