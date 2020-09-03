NCDC trains 521 health workers on emergency COVID-19 response

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has trained over 521 frontline health workers on quick response to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist in the NCDC, Dr. Everistus Aniaku, made this disclosure during a 10- day training programme for health workers on Emergency Responses Management (ERC) in Uyo. Aniaku expressed confidence that the training would assist participants at the training to understand and respond to emergency health situations, including COVID-19 cases. According to him, almost every state in the country had a functional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and that will strengthen the capacity of health workers inhandlingemergencycases. “As at today in Nigeria, we have trained over 521 capacity frontline respondents and that is why we are quick in responding to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
