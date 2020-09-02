NCDC trains 521 health workers on emergency COVID-19 response

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has trained over 521 frontline health workers on quick response to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr. Everistus Aniaku, Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist in NCDC made the disclosure during a 10-day training programme for health workers on Emergency Responses Management (ERC) in Uyo on Wednesday.

Aniaku expressed confidence that the training would assist the participants in understanding and responding to emergency health situations, including COVID-19 cases.

According to him, almost every state in the country has a functional Emergency Operations Centre (EOCs) in and that will strengthen the capacity of health workers in handling emergency cases.

“As at today in Nigeria, we have trained over 521 capacity frontline respondents and that is why we are quickly to respond to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“That is why NCDC today can categorically give data on daily basis, value of people that have been concerned and number of death cases,” he said.

He said the essence of the training was basically to acquaint the participants with the fundamentals of emergency response management for any type of incidents.

“It is a training that covers Incidents’ Management Structure which is an emergency management structure, that set a protocol that coordinates the actions of government agencies, private sector and all the key stakeholders to support the incidence management activities inline with global best practices,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...