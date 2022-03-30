NCDMB bringing local content to the fore as lubricant firm births in Bayelsa

Gradually, the essence of establishing the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is being achieved as yet another lubricant company births in Bayelsa State among others that have birthed before. Of course, this is one of the various achievements of the board as it has achieved so many other things ranging from human capital development to implementing the local content policies which have made some indigenous companies happy with many of them gradually springing up.

No wonder the elated former President of the country, Goodluck Jonathan was very happy on the day of the unveiling of the ERASKON lubricants saying that his essence of bringing the board to the state is gradually being achieved. Goodluck Jonathan signed the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Bill into law in April 2010 when he was in office and truly the reason for signing the NOGICD act is gradually being actualized now.

Speaking at the venue of the launching of the ERASKON lubricant at the NCDMB tower in Yenagoa, the former President commended ERASKCORP Nigeria Limited for bringing the company to Bayelsa State maintaining that the establishment of the company will improve the internally generated revenue of the state. Jonathan stated that the company when operational will also generate more employment for the people especially the locals advising that the company should employ more of the host community. He said: “We need to do something about local content. We must encourage other smaller industries.

When we do that, we can create jobs for our people.” This he said will add value to the local economy and with this project; I pray that more companies will come to Bayelsa State. He commended the host community Gbarain stating that in the next 10 to 15 years, the area will turn out to be the most developed part of the state. King Daukoru, the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, expressed delight that NCDMB’s interventions added value to the oil and gas industry and changed its reputation of just being a base for commodity export.

He said that the number of derivatives and linkages from the oil industry were limitless and created opportunities for employment and economic advancement in the polity. He charged stakeholders of the state and host communities to support investors and companies in their domain and refrain from burdening them with onerous demands. Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote disclosed that the board’s partnership with ERASKON was in line with its mandate of developing local manufacturing capacity, providing employment opportunities and increasing local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry adding that the launching of the lubricants marks another very important milestone in the push to deepen local content and reduce importation of products that can be produced locally. Wabote said: “Nigeria’s in-country manufacturing capacity for lubricating oil falls far below the consumption; hence the shortfall is met through importation, resulting in loss of revenue and job opportunities.

The ERASKON facility will produce approximately 64,000 litres of lubricants per day and more than 20 million litres of products a year becoming one of the largest lube plants in the country with the capacity to serve the Niger Delta region and beyond. “No lubricant blending plant exists currently in Bayelsa State and ERASKON decided to domicile and domesticate the production.

The blending plant will be beneficial to the host community, state and the neighbouring states through meeting their needs for lubricant products as well as providing direct, indirect and induced job opportunities. He disclosed that: “Nigeria currently consumes about 250 million litres of engine oils per annum.

The in-country blending capacity has remained con-stant at about 150 million litres showing a shortage of about 100million litres. “Our decision to enter into partnership with ERASKON Nigeria Limited is in line with our mandate and the mutual objectives of developing local manufacturing capacity, providing employment and increasing local content participation across the value chain in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors. “When completed, the production of approximately 64,000 litres per day of lubricants from the ERASKON facility will represent one of the largest in the country churning out more that 20 million litres of lubricants in a year, enough to serve Bayelsa State and many neighbouring states.

“NCDMB interventions in Bayelsa State have been very strategic to ensure there is value addition to its hydrocarbon resources. Next door to the ERASKON site is our NCDMB gas hub meant to host gas-based industries such as the pressure reduction station for gas distribution, mother stations for CNG plants, and manufacturing of composite LPG cylinders.

“The development of the 25 hectares oil and gas industrial park at Emeyal-1, in Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa State has reached an advanced stage with commissioning scheduled for end of the year. “We have partnered with an investor for the development of a 10,000 metric tonnes per day methanol production plan which will be the first methanol plant in the country and one of the largest in the world. “We are involved in the development of two modular refineries in Bayelsa state namely the 12,000bpd Azikel Refinery and the 2,000bpd Atlantic refinery.

“The projects also present unique opportunities to Bayelsans at the corporate and individual levels. I expect Bayelsans to make the move as entrepreneurs and investors to utilize our industrial park at Emeyal-1 and gas hub at Polaku so they could be employers of labour.

“While most of the demands I come across are about training from government agencies, we need to change the narrative into how we set up enterprises that grow the private sector in Bayelsa State as the backbone of job creation and human capacity development. “Let me congratulate our partner, the executive vice chairman of ERASKON Nigeria Ltd for taking this bold step and staying on course despite the difficult terrain. I have followed the trajectory of the project development, equipment fabrication, factory acceptance test, organisational set-up, surmounting obstacles, and market positioning and I must say that I am really impressed. “I hereby recommend your template for others willing to secure our support in similar ventures.

I believe we will have a wonderful working relationship with you during our partnership.” And to the host community, he said: “Your peaceful disposition has attracted this project and I implore you to guard it jealously as there is more to come. Your location is fast turning to an industrial zone, and you must do the needful so that investments will keep pouring in.

“Lastly, I implore all the contractors to deliver the project on schedule and most importantly in a safe manner. As the ecosystem of this area will be altered with increased economic and social activities, we must ensure that the necessary procedures are put in place to ensure safe and sustainable operations.” On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman of ERASKORP Nigeria Limited, Maxwell Oko confirmed that the plant on completion will produce high-quality engine oils, transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialised four-wheel-drive products, engine coolants and specialty products such as waxes.

Oko said: “In the second phase of development, the company will go into the manufacturing of industrial chemicals such as drilling and production chemicals as well as transformer and turbine oil in addition to household products such as detergents and aerosols.”

The lubricants facility he said was making a huge impact in the lives of the communities, promoting development, creating employment and empowering Nigerians adding that it will also develop local manufacturing capacity and increase local content participation in the industry. He stated that the blending plant is co-located within the Shell gas processing facility, Azikel refinery, the 550MW National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP) and the transmission station as well as the NCDMB Gas Park.

