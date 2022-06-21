Business

NCDMB decries craving for imported equipment in oil sector

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote, has decried that operators of Nigerian’s oil and gas industry allegedly prefer to import several equipment components and items that could easily be manufactured in Nigeria.

 

He stated that there was hope that the trend would be corrected with the efforts of committed investors like the founder of Future Concerns Group. Wabote spoke while laying the foundation of a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) factory being developed by Future Concerns Group in Lekki, Lagos. He highlighted the remarkable difference between PPEs used in the oil and gas industry and the ones used in other sectors.

 

According to him, PPEs meant for the oil industry must be fire-resistant as well as meet other specific ISO standards. He added that manufacturing facilities provide opportunities to create jobs for Nigerians.

 

Wabote charged other representatives of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to emulate Future Concerns Group by developing clear plans to domicile the manufacturing of the items they currently import.

According to him, Future Concerns’ Personal Protective Equipment factory would go beyond the oil and gas industry and serve other sectors. The executive secretary stated that the construction and power industries were veritable sectors that needed to be serviced by PPE.

 

