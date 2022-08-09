NCDMB: Nigeria loses $380bn to capital flight

Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, has said that Nigeria lost over $380 billion to capital flight and two million jobs in the energy sectior in 50 years. He also said Nigeria also lost the opportunity cost for in-country capacity development and value addition. He spoke at the fifth annual Valuechain Lecture and Awards in Abuja.

A communiqué issued after the lecture revealed that the loss was as a result of the absence of Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development laws otherwise known as NOGICD Act 2010. The communique also described the era as appalling for the nation’s oil and gas sector of the economy.

According to the communique, Wabote said: “The situation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry before the enactment of the NOGICD Act 2010 was appalling. “Nigeria suffered an estimated loss of over $380 billion to capital flight, two million jobs within a 50-year period and lost the opportunity cost for in-country capacity development and value addition.

“Hence, the cumulative Nigerian content level before the creation of the board was less than five per cent. “Through the pragmatic application of a certain provision of the NOGICD Act 2010, NCDMB has recorded various landmark achievements in the oil and gas industry within 12 years of its existence and grown Nigerian content level from five per cent to 42 per cent as of December 2021.

“The landmark achievements under the Nigerian Content Law leave visible footprints in the production records of indigenous operators, in-country capital retention, development of infrastructure, vendor development and supply chain efficiency, engineering and technical services, fabrication capability, human capacity development, job creation, asset ownership, procurements, manufacturing of critical oil and gas tools and components, and most importantly a paradigm shift in project execution philosophy of operating and service companies in Nigeria.

Wabote said NCDMB had a 10-year strategic roadmap. He added that the roadmap, which was launched in 2018 with all the programmes and interventions of the board, is geared toward growing Nigerian content to 70 per cent by 2027. He said: “To augment for skill gaps, we utilise exchange programme and understudy programme to develop required skills in the industry.

“In the area of Enabling Business Environment, the board stands out as the first agency to introduce Service Level Agreements (SLAs), way ahead of all MDAs. “We executed SLA with OPTS, IPPG, and NLNG, covering about 98 per cent of industry operators. “These agreements have ensured that all the touchpoints in the placement of contracts in the industry are concluded within pre-agreed timelines.

“The benefit of the SLA was evident in the board’s record-breaking timely approvals of the NLNG requests for the Train-7 project. “Industry operators are aware of the 15-day rule in which they can take any request forwarded to us as approved if they get no response from the board after 15 working days.”

The NCDMB boss declared that efforts were underway to drive gas utilisation and LPG penetration across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. According to him, the board has rolled out the aggressive establishment of LPG bottling plants and depots in 10 Northern states including Kaduna, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Gombe, Zamfara, Jigawa and Abuja.

Wabote said: “Similarly, the board is also in partnership with Rungas to ensure local manufacturing of 1.2 million composite LPG cylinders per year in Bayelsa and Lagos states. “Lastly, the board is in a partnership for the construction of 300mmscfd gas gathering hub for gas supply into the OB-3 pipeline in Edo State.”

