Business

NCDMB recovers $100m NCDF remittance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has recovered about $100million of undisputed obligations from the Third-Party Forensic Audit of remittances of the Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) between years 2010 to 2017.

 

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, revealed this recently at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference held in Abuja. Section 104 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act stipulates the deduction of one percent of the value of contracts awarded in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry and remittance into the NCDF.

 

The Fund is used for funding the development of Nigerian Content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The executive secretary also announced that the disputed obligations were being closed out and the Third-Party Forensic Audit of remittances for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020 would begin by the fourth quarter of 2021 to conclude the backlog of remittances by oil and gas companies.

 

He further stated that the board launched the NCDF Remittance Portal in 2020 hosted on the NOGIC JQS, to plug loopholes and make it easy for oil companies that genuinely want to remit the statutory deductions, hinting that more than 80 percent of operators and service providers have migrated to the platform.

 

Giving an update on the Board’s projects, Wabote confirmed that the partnership with Waltersmith Petroman Ltd have resulted in the delivery of 5,000barrels per day modular refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State and the 2,500barrels per day Duport Modular Refinery would be ready for commissioning next quarter in Edo State.

 

“By the next NOG Conference in 2022, it will be the turn of the 2,000barrels per day Atlantic Refinery in Bayelsa state,” he said.

 

He added that “our oil and gas industrial parks in Cross River and Bayelsa states are getting to the completion stages. Each is sitting on 25hectares of land fully dedicated to the local manufacturing of oil and gas components and other products for the linkage sectors.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s internet penetration rises to 141.2m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile subscriptions hit 192m The total number of Nigerians connected to the internet across mobile, fixed wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) rose significantly in May to hit 141.2 million. According to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecommunications operators added 2.4 million new internet customers in the […]
Business

NNPC: Reports alleging Corporation’s financial strait’s fake

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified that the revenue projection contained in the letter to the accountant general of the federation being cited in the media pertains only to the federation revenue stream being managed by the Corporation and not a reflection of the overall financial performance of the Corporation.   A press […]
Business Feature

As naira crashes to N419.85, experts forecast further fall in coming months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As the Naira traded at lowly exchange rate of N419.85 to the dollar at the official market on Friday, experts have said that the currency would record crash further this year in view of the peculiar economic situation of the country.   This comes as Nigerians now save in foreign currencies to protect their wealth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica