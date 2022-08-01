NCDMB to establish LPG plants, depots in 10 northern states

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has begun the establishment of LPG bottling plants and depots in 10northernstates, withaview to broaden the supply of gas and LPG nationwide.

Executive Secretary NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, made the disclosure at the 5th edition of Valuechain Magazine annual lecture and awards in Abuja, while speaking on the topic: ‘Impact of the Nigerian Content Law: Taking a Cue from the Successes in the Nigerian Oil and Industry.’

Represented by the Head Directorate of Legal Services, Naboth Onyesoh, he noted that the bottling plants and depots would be established in; Kaduna, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Gombe, Zamfara, Jigawa and Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...