NCE: Nigerians have lost confidence in security architecture

A group, Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), yesterday condemned the on-going ‘massacre’ in southern Kaduna, saying that Nigerians have lost confidence in the present security architecture to protect them. The forum said this was because, the “mindless killings and the destruction of properties in communities in the southern part of Kaduna State have continued unabated for too long without the authorities doing enough to stop it.”

A statement by the forum made available to New Telegraph in Kaduna revealed that; “In the last one week alone, reports said no fewer than 60 people have been killed by rampaging Fulani herdsmen who invaded communities in Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kajuru and Jemaa Local Government Areas in the southern part of Kaduna and unleashed terror on the people. Thousands of people have been displaced and in various refugee camps.”

The statement signed by Engr. Ejoga Inalegwu, chairman, Northern States Christian Elders Forum, said the President must do away with the nation’s service chiefs as demanded by majority of Nigerians, adding that; “Nigeria is blessed with talented people in the Armed Forces that can rescue the nation from bleeding to death in the hands of herdsmen, bandits and Boko Haram.

“There are capable people across the nation, across religious and regional divides that will command the confidence of all, including the fighting force, without discrimination. Nigerians have become helpless and have lost confidence in the ability of the current security set up to protect them,” the elders said. They also said that it was sad that the “response of both the Kaduna State and the Federal Government to the attacks have been far from satisfactory, with the people in perpetual fear of fresh attacks.

“The unbecoming justification of the attacks as reprisal statements by federal and state agencies can only embolden the attackers to continue to unleash mayhem on the people.

“NOSCEF condemns these massacres and calls on state and federal governments to heed the cries of the people.” Part of the statement said: “The security situation across the country has continued to deteriorate as criminals terrorise Nigerians in their homes and on the highways.

NOSCEF wish to again reiterate its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture to effectively tackle insecurity in the country.

