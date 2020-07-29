News

NCE: Nigerians have lost confidence in security architecture

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

A group, Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), yesterday condemned the on-going ‘massacre’ in southern Kaduna, saying that Nigerians have lost confidence in the present security architecture to protect them. The forum said this was because, the “mindless killings and the destruction of properties in communities in the southern part of Kaduna State have continued unabated for too long without the authorities doing enough to stop it.”

 

A statement by the forum made available to New Telegraph in Kaduna revealed that; “In the last one week alone, reports said no fewer than 60 people have been killed by rampaging Fulani herdsmen who invaded communities in Kauru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kajuru and Jemaa Local Government Areas in the southern part of Kaduna and unleashed terror on the people. Thousands of people have been displaced and in various refugee camps.”

 

The statement signed  by Engr. Ejoga Inalegwu, chairman, Northern States Christian Elders Forum, said the President must do away with the nation’s service chiefs as demanded by majority of Nigerians, adding that; “Nigeria is blessed with talented people in the Armed Forces that can rescue the nation from bleeding to death in the hands of herdsmen, bandits and Boko Haram.

 

“There are capable people across the nation, across religious and regional divides that will command the confidence of all, including the fighting force, without discrimination. Nigerians have become helpless and have lost confidence in the ability of the current security set up to protect them,” the elders said. They also said that it was sad that the “response of both the Kaduna State and the Federal Government to the attacks have been far from satisfactory, with the people in perpetual fear of fresh attacks.

 

“The unbecoming justification of the attacks as reprisal statements by federal and state agencies can only embolden the attackers to continue to unleash mayhem on the people.

 

“NOSCEF condemns these massacres and calls on state and federal governments to heed the cries of the people.” Part of the statement said: “The security situation across the country has continued to deteriorate as criminals terrorise Nigerians in their homes and on the highways.

 

NOSCEF wish to again reiterate its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture to effectively tackle insecurity in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG evacuates 590 Nigerians from UK, 305 from Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that 590 stranded Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) and are expected to arrive Abuja and Lagos on Tuesday.   Onyeama disclosed this in his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.   The […]
News

MASSOB to Arthur Eze: Stop denigrating Ndigbo for pecuniary gains

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed businessman and politician, Chief Arthur Eze, for comments perceived as denigrating the Igbo nation. The group also described the recent release of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as pure […]
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: