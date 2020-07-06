NCF: Awaiting the third force

Opposition walks familiar path ahead of 2023 polls

FELIX NWANERI reports on the bid by a group of concerned citizens to float a political party that seeks to provide a credible alternative platform given the crisis rocking the dominant political parties as well as heightening political tension in the country

new political party is in the offing as the race for the 2023 general election gradually begins in some quarters even when the polls are more than more than two years from now.

The new party is being planned by some right activists as well as politicians under the aegis of National Consultative Front with the aim of rescuing the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lackluster leadership.”

Listed as arrowheads of the new party include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Naaba; former president of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); Former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi; former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; a former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (rtd) and ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia.

Others are Lagos lawyer, Barr. Femi Falana; former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sanni; ex-presidential candidate, Prof. (Mrs.) Remi Sonaiya; former ambassador to Ethiopia, Nkoyo Toyo; president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima; labour leader, Comrade Isa Aremu; former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu; ex-National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barr Dan Nwanyanwu and one time presidential candidate, Dr. Tanko Yinusa, among others.

The group in a communiqué issued last Week Wednesday by its national secretariat to announce a seven-point resolution after a nationwide consultation and engagement, said it is worried by the continued slide of Nigeria into political anarchy and unabated bloodletting and deaths due to incompetence and failure of the present political leadership of the country.

The communique signed on behalf of other members by Prof. Anthony Kila and Prof. Jibo Ibrahim, said its nationwide consultations was essentially motivated by patriotic concerns, while the inaugural meeting of the body is proposed to hold before the end of July.

Decrying the current state of the nation, the leaders said the current factionalisation and imbroglio rocking dominant political parties in Nigeria, as well as heightening political tension in the country have further given credence to its resolve and intervention to provide a credible alternative political class and leadership for Nigeria.

The communiqué reads in part: “…we decry in categorical terms, the ongoing mindless massacre and kidnappings in the North-West, North-East, Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, Southern part of Nigeria and in fact the country at large by armed bandits and insurgents, who invade our communities, especially at night to inflict terror and murder on hapless residents and unsuspecting indigenes.

“We hereby call on those presently in charge of our Federal Government, military and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing senseless pogrom against the masses of our people.”

Apparently demonstrating its readiness, the group nominated an interim national steering team, which is to operate with no permanent leader but a monthly rotational chairmanship on the basis of geopolitical zones, gender, political antecedent and reputation.

On its goals, the group declared: “We, a select group of national leaders of conscience, social democrats and revolutionary Ideologues, have been in consultations under the auspices of a new pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front with other like-minded fresh breed political Ideologues and stakeholders, beginning from Wednesday, 27th May to Friday, 12 June, trying to agree on a new political intervention for rescuing our dear country from the exploitative grip of a lackluster leadership and the manipulation of bickering, factionalised ruling political elites in Nigeria.”

To achieve this, the group said it will initiate a new ideological mass movement to embark on immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.

The group’s seven-point resolution reads: “The facilitating Secretariat of the National Consultative Front is mandated to immediately facilitate an interim steering coordinating council made up of experienced leaders of conscience and Democratic Ideologues to drive a new popular political intervention for urgently save Nigeria from the precipice of political anarchy and civil strife. The provisional leadership shall be inclusive and collegiate in structure, capturing the critical segments and crucial essence of the Nigerian diversity, in inspiring substantial confidence, trust, sense of belonging and ownership from all Stakeholders aligned within the new initiative notwithstanding social, cultural, religious and gender differences; such that every Nigerian can easily become a stakeholder and automatically imbibe a common sense of commitment and duty towards mass support, ownership and control of the new movement slated for launching this month as a counter force to the current politics of moneybags, highest bidders and the cash and carry harakiri prevalent under the mercantilist ruling elites in Nigeria.

“A new ideological mass movement shall be initiated to embark on an immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all. The new movement shall also, without delay, mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians by demanding and ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present Constitution i e; Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy becomes justiceable once and for all, while also mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorates making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in NIgeria.

“That due to the critical deficiency identified in the governance of Nigeria, especially as regards the question of competence, discipline, cohesion and lack of democratic best practices among the present ruling class; a problem emanating from the dearth of principled, disciplined and ideologically motivated political class and the absence of democratically birthed and ideologically inspired political parties in the country; currently breeding factional and chaotic political emissions within the country’s ruling political parties; the new movement shall undertake, as its key mandate, the conscious cultivation and building of a new ideologically disciplined alternative political class as well as the formation of a new formidable ideologically driven, democratic mega political platform through popular mobilisation to provide a reliable ideological leadership for the country, while positioning the masses for electoral power as was done by the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa.

“Consequently, the Secretariat of the National Consultative Front has been mandated to review and tease out lessons from certain past initiatives and interventions, so as to enrich and strengthen the new initiative in such a way that mistakes are not repeated and risks can be easily mitigated in the growth and expansion of the new movement. Similarly, it was also resolved that the secretariat should create massive awareness and sensitization about the bankrupt political and economic situation of the country vis a vis the historical mission of the new movement’s agenda to deliver the country from its present comatose state and stem its fast decline into a failed state. To this end, the secretariat shall engage in conscious mass mobilisation and careful recruitment of revolutionary and true change agents in the media, academia, grassroots; among the women, youths, artisan, vulnerable Nigerians for the purpose of organising to engender a new Nigeria that works for all.

“The new mass movement shall deploy a dual approach in its national and public engagement by expounding a combination of ideological and pragmatic perspectives, especially in its communications in the mass/social media and its outreach to the grassroots and the everyday Nigerians. This is with the aim of clearly exposing everything wrong with Nigeria’s current governance system and its political architecture, while providing viable and workable alternatives and simplifying our new ideological mission and agenda for the country so as to make it easily understandable and interpretable for effective buy-in of every Nigerian.

“That the emerging mass movement shall constantly consult with credible fraternal political elders for their solidarity, while consistently slating policy issues for debate and engagements at the grassroots in developing the political consciousness and culture of the ordinary people on the street for them to realize and understand how to collectively change the demoralising and demobilising narrative and situation in Nigeria without having to give up but instead take ownership of the country through solidarity with like-minded stakeholders, based on a new conviction and confidence motivated that the country can work in the hands of a new principled and disciplined leadership.”

Quest for a new order

No doubt, most Nigerians would have loved to see an alternative platform to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023 given the discontent against the established parties.

Both parties have held sway at the federal level and in most states since 1999, when Nigeria returned to civil rule. The PDP was in power between 1999 and 2015 (16 years), while APC that came to power in 2015, has done five years and would be clocking eight years in power by 2023, when the second term of the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, will elapse.

So far, the present dispensation is 21 years, but the general belief among the citizenry is that two dominant parties have failed short of expectations hence the need for a new platform that will not only do away with old order, but enthrone visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the people.

According to those who hold this view, if there is one major challenge that has faced Nigeria in more than half a century of her existence as an independent nation, it is incompetent leadership. They maintained that the leadership deficit that assails Africa’s most populous country is so legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership.

This perception cannot be far from the truth as besides few exceptions, Nigeria has been struck by a string of incompetent leaders at the various levels of governance, and who have are still running the country aground, while less endowed nations that got independence at the same time with her, have continued to make progress.

To most analysts, Nigeria’s problem had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will to do the right thing. This, they said, explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets, as it takes commitment and focus on the part of a leader to deliver good governance.

According to the analysts, a critical look at countries that have made progress showed that they enjoyed visionary leadership at different points in their history. In Nigeria’s case, they put the blame on the process of emergence of its leaders.

A familiar path

This is not the first time Nigeria’s polity would witness a movement in the mode of the one by the NCF. It would be recalled that claims of dismal performance against the Buhari-led APC government had prompted calls for a third force to unseat not only the ruling party but equally halt PDP’s bid to return to power in the last general election.

Consequently, alliances were hurriedly formed and many big names were flaunted. The move got heightened, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo led the first set of coalition under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM).

Obasanjo not only galvanised some of his loyalists, including a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, he promised to be part of the struggle. And at the inauguration of the CNM, the ex-president canvassed for a movement that is not necessarily a political party from the outset, but could later take the form of a party and lead the country to the Promised Land.

“We need a coalition for Nigeria, such a movement at this juncture needs not be a political party, but one to which all well-meaning Nigerians can belong. That movement must be a coalition for democracy, good governance, social and economic well-being and progress, a coalition to salvage and redeem our country. You can count me with such a movement,” he said.

The birth of CNM spurred other groups like Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), led by Agbakoba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Umar and a former governor of the Central Bank, Prof. Charles Soludo, among others. What followed were merger talks between the respective groups and some political parties. One of the outcomes of the talks was CNM’s fusion with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Expectedly, the alliances attracted a greater percentage of youths, who were buoyed by the passage of the Not too young to run Bill and its assent to law by the President. The belief of the youths is that new approaches are needed for today’s problems against emphasis on age and experience.

But Politics being a game of interest masquerading as a contest of principles; it did not take time before cracks appeared in the coalitions. Lack of cohesion and disagreement over choice of presidential candidates chiefly contributed to the crumbling of the coalitions. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when Obasanjo’s made a detour and endorsed the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, who served as vice president during his reign and was nominated for the poll by the PDP.

The consequence was that the much anticipate hope of a break from the past was never realised. Buhari and those believed to be of the old order were reelected across the various levels of government with only a pocket of youths making it to the legislative houses.

How far can NCF go?

There is no doubt that most Nigerians would wish that the National Consultative Front transforms to a strong and credible political party ahead of the 2023 general election, but the question is: Will its conveners sustain the steam given that it takes more than “nationwide consultation and engagement” to achieve the goals they have set for themselves.

To most analysts, NCF should not be another platform to jack up the number political at a time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has succeeded in pruning down the figure from 91 to 18 over nonperformance.

It was also reasoned that the group should not be one of those platforms that emerge just to massage the ego of some individuals. Rather, the consensus is that the group must ensure constructive criticism not jibes; questioning the government of the day and hold it accountable to the public; proposing alternatives to what the government is doing, so that the public gets the benefit of political debate between different directions, as opposition is not just about disagreeing with the government.

Those, who hold this view, reasoned that there are occasions that the oppositions agree with the government, especially when it is simply in the wider public interest that a problem is fixed and when the solution the government is proposing has wide support and is hard to disagree with.

While it is a general belief that no government could be long secured without a formidable opposition, some political analysts are however of the view that the opposition parties are equally guilty of the various misdeeds which they accuse the ruling party of.

To these analysts, apart from constant throwing of jibes at the ruling party, the opposition should at all times, bring to the fore, those programmes that government is supposed to embark on, which either by omission or commission, it has left undone. Criticisms should be constructive, positive and always seek to point to those in the saddle of government the way things ought to be done.

It was also suggested that the opposition parties should strengthen their respective houses and provide alternative platforms to the people during elections rather than unnecessary antagonism.

Regrettably, this has not been the case in Nigeria. Instead of holding the government accountable and serving as alternative platforms, most members of opposition parties chase after political offices. Much noise would be made to rubbish and paint the party in power in bad light, but immediately an opportunity is opened, they grab it.

‘Arrowheads’ disclaim group

While most Nigerians say they cannot afford to wait for the time when members of the opposition will come together like the legacy parties of ruling APC – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) as well as factions of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) did in 2013 to unseat a ruling party (PDP) for the first time in Nigeria’s history, there is however the fear that the NCF might go the way of the coalitions that sprang up ahead of the 2019 elections.

Indication to this, is the pointer that adequate consultations were not made before some conveners of the group rushed to the press to announce the birth of the coalition as Agbakoba, who was listed as one of its arrowheads disclaimed the group the next day.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the former NBA president said he was not consulted, so he is not part of the movement. “Dear all, my attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front,” he tweeted.

In the same vein, the Movement of Unity and Progress (MUP), also at the weekend, said Col. Umar, is not a member of the new political movement. The former military governor of old Kaduna State Umar is the chairman of the Kaduna-based MUP.

In a statement by a member of MUP, Chris Ephraim, Umar dissociated himself from the new political group as he neither attended the meeting of the group nor was consulted before he was listed as one of those behind it.

The statement read in part: “A group under the auspices of select National Leaders of Conscience met and issued a communique with the name of Col Abubakar Dangiwa Umar as one of the attendees and a member. Although Colonel Umar was made aware of attempts to invite him to the meeting, such attempts were unsuccessful.

“He, therefore, did not attend the meeting nor was he made aware of his membership. Colonel Umar does not wish to deny the group, whose membership includes persons he holds in high esteem. He, however, wished he was consulted before the publication that included his name.”

Also, Falana, said in a statement on Friday that neither was he ever consulted on the formation of the group nor did he ever attend the meeting where the forum was launched.

He, however, commended the motivation behind the formation of the group, saying he was in support of “all efforts aimed at creating an alternative platform with the potential of lifting the long-suffering people of Nigeria from economic and political stupor.”

He added: “I also recognise the fact that some of the promoters of the NCF are people who are motivated by the common good. Many of them have made profound sacrifices to make Nigeria a better place to live. In this light I commend what appears to be the genuine motive of the organisers of the National Consultative Forum.

“However, I observe that my name has been mentioned as one of the pillars behind this initiative. While I appreciate the concern of the leadership of the new group to enlist my support, I wish to say that at no time have I been consulted neither did I attend the meeting where the forum was launched.

“I appreciate the almost desperate situation progressive Nigerians find themselves in the bid to save Nigeria from what looks like an imminent shipwreck. This might have informed the haste with which many honest and dedicated hands find themselves.”

He said his clarification should not be conceived as opposition to all honest efforts designed to rescue Nigeria from the claws of abject poverty and increasing loss of hope.

“I wish to add that there are several efforts I have been involved lately and I believe there is a growing perspective that all efforts should be harmonised for maximum impact,” Falana said.

