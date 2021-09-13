Sports

NCF invites 20 players for National Chess Championship

Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), yesterday released the names of the players invited to the annual National Chess Championship of Nigeria will hold in Lagos from 8th-14th of November this year.

 

In the list made avail-  able by Caretaker Committee member of the federation, Alhaji Bode Durotoye, 20 players made up of 10 males and 10 females have been invited for the re-introduced format at selecting the best players from both genders annually.

 

The current National Champion, International Master Daniel Anwuli top the list of male players which also include Olanrewaju Ajibola, Bomo Kigigha, Chukwunonso Oragwu, Akintoye Abdulraheem, Oluwafemi Balogun, Abimbola Osunfuyi, Odion Aikhoje and Isaac Okeke who got a wild card entry.

 

In the female section; Jessica Pelomoh topped the list and the rest are Deborah Akintoye (current champion), Ehoho Ogbiyoyo, Toritsemuwa Ofowino, Emmanuelle- Trust Enomah, Ayisha- Azuma Suleiman, Sandra Aramide, Oluwaseun Assa, Iyefu Onoje and Nkem Omishogbon who got a wild card entry. Durotoye also confirmed that NCF appointed Orchid-Lekki Chess Club (OLCC) as the host of the championship which will hold at Orchid Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

