NCF takes tree planting to schools, advocates restoration of ecosystem

As Nigeria joined the global community to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day (WED) 2021, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), has stressed the need not to neglect school environments given the impact of climate change.

 

This was as the Foundation said trees should be planted to provide the much needed shade and cooling, as well as creating a more pleasant and friendly environment for the school children to play.

 

“Trees absorb carbondioxide from the air to grow, having trees will reduce the high rate of carbondioxide that heats up the atmosphere, and thus school cannot be neglected as climate change impact is being felt all over the country,” it added. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day (WED) 2021, which was commemorated on June 10, is “Ecosystem Restoration.”

 

Commemorating the Day with week-long activities, the NCF, a foremost environmental Non-Governmental Organisation, which is dedicated to nature conservation and biodiversity resource management, lined up some key activities towards promoting restoration of the ecosystem across the nation in line with the goals of Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) Initiative of the Foundation.

 

The high point of the NCF hybrid week-long activities include setting up school gardens and fruit tree orchards in 20 selected schools across different locations within Lagos, planting trees on school grounds, providing fencing and fruit for school children and teachers.

 

The trees planted on school grounds, according to NCF, would also provide opportunities for environmental education, as well as getting young children to think about environmental conservation early.

 

Meanwhile, in Calabar, Cross River State, the NCF collaborated with the Department of Environmental Education, University of Calabar (UNICAL), and some selected secondary schools, as well as other civil society groups in tree planting, a short walk for nature, clean up exercise and outdoor talks on the theme of this year’s edition of the event.

 

While commemorating the Day, NCF Director of Technical Programmes, Dr. Joseph Daniel Onoja, in one of the papers presented, which centered on: “Ecosystem Restoration and the SDGS,” recalled that in the past four decades, NCF has been in the fore of securing a better future for nature conservation and sustainable livelihoods for people and wildlife resources in Nigeria.

