NCFRMI partners CBN, empowers 350,000 IDPs

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to begin the empowerment of 350,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State.

The Commissioner, NCFRMI, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, who disclosed this in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, at the launch of the Verification Exercise For Project Reliance, a collaborative Empowerment Programme between the NCFRMI and the CBN, maintained that his commission was also planning a resettlement city rehabilitation and reintegration project, another major initiative of the commission, for the protection and dignity of displaced persons.

The proposed resettlement city project, he said, would “sit on 50 hectares of land with adjoining farmlands, 600-housing units of two bedroom units educational and health facilities, skill acquisition center, markets and worship centers.”

Speaking on the losses the state suffered to insurgency, Mohammed noted: “Based on the Post-Insurgency Recovery and Peace Building Assessment Report on the Northeast, which was jointly validated by the World Bank, the European Union and the Borno State Government, Boko Haram has inflicted damages to the tune of $9 billion in the northeast.

“In Borno State, we have more displaced persons than in any part of the country. Precisely, there are over 1.5 million IDPs in Borno State alone, and another 400,000 plus citizens of the state, who have fled to neighbouring countries due to insurgency.

“In total, 956,453 private houses representing 30 per cent of the total number of houses in Borno State were destroyed across almost all the 27 local government areas. A total of 665 municipal buildings comprising ministries, local government administrative buildings, prisons and police stations were destroyed in Borno. While 5,335 classrooms and other school buildings were destroyed in 512 primary schools, 38 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions in the state.

“Also, 201 health centres, mostly primary healthcare clinics, dispensaries and general hospitals were all destroyed. The insurgents also destroyed 726 power sub-stations and distribution lines and destroyed 1,630 water reticulation systems. Across 16 local government areas in the state, the insurgents bombed parks, gardens, orchards, game reserves, green wall projects and poisoned ponds, rivers, lakes and also stole over 500,000 cattle.

“Therefore, through our passion and initiative towards the restoration of livelihoods of all displaced persons in Nigeria, together with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who has tremendously done well in reducing poverty through development finance in Nigeria we established, Project Reliance. As the name implies Project Reliance is a programme geared towards making every displaced person in Nigeria self-reliant.

This includes everyone who has lost their home, their livelihood and those who have sought refuge in the country. “Every selected beneficiary will have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 vocational skills, trading, farming and other businesses. The applicant will also receive training, a starter pack and startup capital to become economically self-sufficient under Project Reliance. That is why we are here today for the verification of over 350, 000 IDPs in Borno State for the launch of this noble empowerment project.

