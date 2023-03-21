NCIF: NCDMB disburses N205.65bn in five years

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has disbursed about $450 million (N205.65 billion) of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) in about five years, recent data released by the Board has shown. The disbursements, New Telegraph learnt, were to boost access to credit to manufacturers, service providers, and other major players in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The NCIF was established in 2018 to finance oil and gas companies to increase capacity and grow Nigerian content in the industry managed by the Bank of Industry Limited (BOI) and Nigerian Export- Import Bank. The broad objectives of the NCIF include plan to increase indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry, build local capacity and competencies and to also promote the growth and development of Nigerian Content in activities connected with sectors of the Nigerian oil and gas Industry. NCIF has five modules which are being managed by the Bank of Industry, which include Manufacturing Finance -$10m; Asset Acquisition Finance -$10m; Contract Finance -$5m; Loan Refinance -$10m and Community Contractor Finance – N20 million. According to the data, the BOI has released a $10 million equity investment finance as a form of agreement with Waltersmith Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited for the construction of a 5,000 barrels per day modular refinery to be located at Ibigwe, Imo State. It was learnt that $10million Asset Acquisition Finance was used to finance 30 per cent equity in the modular refinery, based on a Shareholders Agreement and the Share Subscription Agreement with the modular refinery. The data also showed that there is another $10m Manufacturing Finance initiated by the Board for oil and gas equipment manufacturers.

