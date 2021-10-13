News

N’convention: Be ready to make sacrifices –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on members of its National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) to be ready to make personal and group sacrifices for the success of the convention. Chairman of subcommittee on venue, Senator Bala Mohammed, who spoke at the meeting of the committee, said the forthcoming convention would be given the required national outlook.

The Bauchi State governor told members of the committee that as an opposition party, PDP may not likely have an easy convention. “This is the time when our own resourcefulness will be put to test to make sure we leverage on little resources to do much because whatever that is coming from the main committee will not suffice and we have to make sacrifice.

“We have to make sure we instil a sense of confidence in the Nigerian people who are anxiously waiting for us,” he said. He stated that the over 300 members of the subcommittee will be divided into further subcommittees for peaceful convention. “We appreciate that our committee is composed of gentlemen and women who are party men par excellence. They have agreed to give benefits of doubt to each other to give leadership and membership as per term of reference. “Members have shown synergy, unity and love for the party with firm understanding that Nigeria needs PDP and we need Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Retired military officers cry out over alleged illegal deductions from pensions

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

…urge the NSIWC to also probe 24 months pension arrears Military pensioners have cried out over alleged illegal deductions from their pensions by the Military Pensions Board (MPB). The retired military officers had earlier in May appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the board with a view to determining why […]
News

Oyo, NEMA donate relief materials to flood victims

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Succour came the way of about 520 victims of flood disaster in the Kajola and Iwajowa local government areas of Oyo State as the state government in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated some relief materials. Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, while distributing the materials on the premises of […]
News

Economy: CSOs chide PDP over call for Emefiele’s sack

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has described as unguided and unexpected the call by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of Mr Godwin Emefiele, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. In a text of statement addressed by its President, Comrade Bassey Etuk Williams, the group said it is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica