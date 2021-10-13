N’convention: Be ready to make sacrifices –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on members of its National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) to be ready to make personal and group sacrifices for the success of the convention. Chairman of subcommittee on venue, Senator Bala Mohammed, who spoke at the meeting of the committee, said the forthcoming convention would be given the required national outlook.

The Bauchi State governor told members of the committee that as an opposition party, PDP may not likely have an easy convention. “This is the time when our own resourcefulness will be put to test to make sure we leverage on little resources to do much because whatever that is coming from the main committee will not suffice and we have to make sacrifice.

“We have to make sure we instil a sense of confidence in the Nigerian people who are anxiously waiting for us,” he said. He stated that the over 300 members of the subcommittee will be divided into further subcommittees for peaceful convention. “We appreciate that our committee is composed of gentlemen and women who are party men par excellence. They have agreed to give benefits of doubt to each other to give leadership and membership as per term of reference. “Members have shown synergy, unity and love for the party with firm understanding that Nigeria needs PDP and we need Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...