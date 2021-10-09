N’Convention: Consensus normal in democracy – PDP

*Says Oct. 30 remains sacrosanct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said it will not rule out issue of consensus if such arose in any position in this month’s elective National Convention.

The party said the date fixed for the convention still remains sacrosanct despite the delay by the Zoning Committee to complete its assignment.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed were unanimous that consensus is a normal process in democracy.

The duo, who spoke on Saturday after a meeting of the Electoral Subcommittee of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), stated that consensus is in the PDP’s constitution.

Fintiri, who is NCOC Chairman, said though it is too early to discus consensus “because this is a democratic party; it is open for contest and if the issue of consensus so arise, also; it is captured in our constitution.”

Mohammed was, however, more forthcoming, as he argued that “democracy is about consensus. Certainly, electoral process can be reduced by having a converging point on an individual and that would have reduced the disparaging issues within the party.

“I did say we should have a consensus candidate, but where we will not, we will not practice imposition.”

On the date fixed for the convention, Fintiri said he did not see any reason for the date to be changed despite the fact that the Zoning Committee just concluded its job which was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday.

The various subcommittees for the convention had already met and submitted their budgets.

Like this: Like Loading...