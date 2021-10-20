N’Convention: PDP aspirants in last-minute rush to beat deadline

Aspirants to various positions in the forthcoming National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were involved in a lastminute rush to beat the October 19 deadline for the submission of their nomination form.

Although party leaders had wanted a consensus arrangement for all positions, some of the positions have more than one contestant. The posts of Deputy National Chairman (North and South), National Secretary and National Youth Leader have more than one aspirant.

Ex-Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Inna Ciroma; and ex-PDP governorship candidate in Yobe State Ambassador Umaru Damagum are vying for Deputy National Chairman (North). Ex-Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; ex-National Secretary Prof. Wale Oladipo; and the incumbent National Vice Chairman (South- West) Ambassador Taofike Arapaja are contesting Deputy National Chairman (South).

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) Okey Muo- Aroh and Senator Sam Anyanwu are running for National Secretary. It was learnt that two aspirants are contesting the position of National Youth Leader.

Ciroma, who contested the same position in 2017, expressed the belief that she would become the first woman to be elected PDP National Chairman, adding that it would “signal many other changes to come in our party and country”.

She added: “It will begin to send the messages that our party is prepared to break new grounds, continue to make progress and that men and women alike will, at last, serve this country and dedicate their lives to a better and more inclusive future.”

The former minister promised to provide leadership quality to the party, “bearing in mind the need to be fair to all and work as a team for greater equity in our country.

“As the DNC for the North, I will particularly work with our leaders to mobilise the support that is required to see that the states lost by PDP in 2015 are all reclaimed.” Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who is running for National Woman Leader, said she has a “very deep interest in women affairs. “I am very passionate about women.

Over the years I have been involved deeply in women issues.” A group, Coalition of All PDP Friendly NGOs and Civil Society Groups, is drumming up support for Usman Sank Eikudan as National Youth Leader.

At a press conference by Olusegun Aderemi, the group said Eikudan has the capacity, competence and capability to be PDP National Youth Leader.

“The call to make an indelible worthwhile contribution to build and enliven the PDP youth wing could only explain why Ambassador Usman Sani Eikudan decided to throw his hat in the ring to contest the position of PDP National Youth Leader in this forthcoming elective national convention scheduled for 30th and 31st of October,2021,” Aderemi stated.

Eikudan was appointed Special Assistant (special Duties) to Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku in 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...