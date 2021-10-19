N’Convention: PDP aspirants in last minutes rush to beat deadline

Aspirants to various positions in the forthcoming National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are in a last minute rush to beat the deadline for submission of their nomination forms.

The party had fixed Tuesday, October 19 as the last day for the submission of nomination forms.

Although party leaders had wanted consensus for all the positions, some of the positions had more than one contestant.

Deputy National Chairman (North and South), National Secretary and National Youth Leader, have more than one person eying the positions.

Former Minister of Women’s Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma and former PDP governorship candidate for Yobe State Ambassador Umaru Damagum, are vying for Deputy National Chairman (North); while former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo and the incumbent National Vice Chairman (South West) Ambassador Taofike Arapaja, are contesting Deputy National Chairman (South) position.

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Okey Muo-Aroh and Senator Sam Anyanwu, are running for the National Secretary position.

It was learnt that two aspirants are contesting the position of National Youth Leader.

Ciroma, who contested the same position in 2017, expressed the belief that she would be the first woman to be elected PDP National Chairman, adding that it would: “Signal many other changes to come in our party and country.

“It will begin to send the message that our party is prepared to break new grounds, continue to make progress and that men and women alike will at last serve this country and dedicate their lives to a better and more inclusive future.”

She promised to provide the best qualities of leadership to the party: “Bearing in mind the need to be fair to all and work as a team for greater equity in our country.

“As the DNC for the North, I will particularly work with our leaders to mobilise the support that is required to see that the states lost by PDP in 2015 are all reclaimed.”

Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who is running for National Woman Leader position, said she has: “Very deep interest in women affairs.”

