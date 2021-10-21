N’Convention: PDP govs parleys Ayu, Anyanwu

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday met with two aspirants in the forthcoming national convention, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Sam Anyanwu. Ayu was adopted by the northern stakeholders as national chairman while Anyanwu is being challenged by Okey Muo-Aroh as national secretary.

The Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum who picked form for the position, has withdrawn from the race But Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal, however denied that the presence of the duo at the meeting meant that they have been endorsed by the governors. According to the governors “They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left.”

This came as the screening committee headed by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke, has began the screening of aspirants who filed nomination for the convention. According to a list made available to the media, one person filed nomination for the position of National Chairman; two each for Deputy National Chairman (North and South); three for National Secretary; one each for National Treasurer, National Organising Secretary, NationalFinancialSecretary, and National Legal Adviser; twoeachforNationalWoman Leader, National Youth Leader, National Publicity Secretary and Deputy National Secretary, while the position of NationalAuditorattracted three aspirants.

