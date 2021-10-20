News

N’Convention: PDP govs parleys Ayu, Anyanwu

*Party begins screening of aspirants

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday met with two aspirants in the forthcoming National Convention, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Sam Anyanwu.

Ayu was adopted by the northern stakeholders as National Chairman while Anyanwu is being challenged by Okey Muo-Aroh as National Secretary. The Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum, who had initially picked a form for the position, has withdrawn from the race

But Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal, however, denied that the presence of the duo at the meeting meant that they had been endorsed by the governors.

According to the governors: “They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left.”

This came as the Screening Committee headed by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has begun the screening of aspirants who filed nominations for the convention.

According to a list made available to the media, one person filed a nomination for the position of National Chairman; two each for Deputy National Chairman (North and South); three for National Secretary; one each for National Treasurer, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary, and National Legal Adviser; two each for National Woman Leader, National Youth Leader, National Publicity Secretary and Deputy National Secretary, while the position of National Auditor attracted three aspirants.

The deputy national offices have one aspirant each.

Tambuwal, who briefed journalists after the end of the governors’ meeting, said the state chief executives were briefed by the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) Governor Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri.

Said the Sokoto State Governor: “We are on course and by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on the 30th and 31st of this month.

“We are very grateful to the Convention Planning Committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing.

“We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realise their aspirations and we shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria.

“The work for the convention is in progress for us to have a successful, hitch-free and peaceful convention.”

Adoke had at a press conference, said the screening was the beginning of the process of electing credible people to steer the affairs of the party.

Our Reporters

