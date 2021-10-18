News

N’convention: S’East denies Anyanwu as consensus candidate

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the South East have confirmed New Telegraph’s story that Senator Sam Anyanwu was not the consensus candidate of the zone for the position of National Secretary in the forthcoming national convention.

Anyanwu was announced as consensus candidate by the South East zonal Vice Chairman Ali Odefa, on Friday in Abakaliki. But it was learnt that the zonal meeting where Anyanwu was purportedly chosen was stalemated.

A statement by some chieftains of the party, including former governors of Anambra and Imo states, Mr Peter Obi and Chief Achike Udenwa and Emeka Ihedioha, respectively, among others, “pointed out that what transpired at the PDP  meeting held on Thursday October 14 at Enugu hosted by Governor Ugwuanyi can best be described as a stalemate.”

 

According to to statement, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu and Abia States merely came to the meeting and announced the selection of Sen Anyanwu. It added that most people who attended the meeting “vehemently objected to it and refused to accept it.”

