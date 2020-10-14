NCoS fret over 46,496 awaiting trial inmates

Govs fail to sign 2,962 condemned inmates’ warrants

There are indications that efforts by the Federal Government towards decongesting correctional centres across the country may not have yielded much, as the population of awaiting trial inmates currently stands at a staggering 46,496.

This is as the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has expressed worries over the huge statistics which, it insisted, impacted negatively on rehabilitation efforts. According to the NCoS, the total inmates’ population as at today, is 64,062, with 14,604 already convicted, while 2,962 are condemned and awaiting execution.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the failure by governors to sign death warrants of the 2,962 condemned inmates, has not helped the decongestion programme of the government. This newspaper gathered that there is a “silent moratorium” on endorsement of death warrants by governors, whose written consents are required, before execution triggers are fired. Since the nation’s return to democracy in 1999, Edo seems to be the only state that witnessed execution of condemned criminals in 2013, and 2016, according to reports. The NCoS has blamed the awaiting trial conundrum on the inherent delays in the justice system, occasioned by adjournments, inconclusive investigations, among others.

Spokesperson for the Service, Mr. Augustine Njoku, a Deputy Comptroller, while weighing in on the issue, said judges handling various criminal cases, were often appointed to election petitions tribunals, with consequential delays attending such matters. He also frowned on what he described as “unnecessary delays by lawyers”, through motions (written or oral) for adjournments, interlocutory applications and the like.

“The problem has been there over time. The judicial system is slow and there are some unnecessary delays by lawyers seeking adjournments and injunctions that are not actually called for.

“Other reasons may be inconclusive investigations by the investigating agencies, holidays by judges or courts and the fact that the judges are saddled with so many electoral and other special cases needing urgent hearing. These might be some of the reasons. “The high number of awaiting trial inmates does not give us at penal administration enough room to rehabilitate them properly,” Njoku said.

