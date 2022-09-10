NCoS, NSCDC to strengthen security at Osun custodial centres

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Osun State and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said that they would collaborate to strengthen security at the custodial centres in the state. The Comptroller of Correctional Centres in Osun, Tolu Ogunsakin and the new NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Sunday Agboola, reached the agreement yesterday. Agboola, who was in the office of the NCoS boss on a courtesy visit, assured him that his command would sustain the cordial relationship that existed between the two organisations during his predecessors’ tenure.

He said that a strong synergy would bring about an improved security of lives and property in the state, noting that the two services are under the same ministry, adding that there was need to complement each other to achieve national security. The Osun NSCDC boss noted that the security challenges bedevilling the nation, including attacks on correctional facilities, could only be surmounted through a collaborative effort of security agencies in the country. He therefore assured Ogunsakin of the support of Osun NSCDC to nip crimes and criminality in the bud. He vowed that the Command will continue to work with the Correctional Service to ensure that there is no jailbreak incident in the state.

