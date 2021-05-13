NCoS promotes 6, 332 officers

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the promotion of 6, 332 officers and men of the service, following the approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). The Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Service, Controller of Corrections (CC), Mr Francis Enobore, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja.

He said the exercise was in compliance with a directive contained in a letter No. CDCFIB/S.004/Vol.111/79 dated May 10, and issued by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Aisha Rufai. Enobore noted that CDCFIB had approved the promotion and upgrade of 3,877 officers of the NCoS to various ranks.

He added that the Controller- General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, also approved the promotion of 2,455 junior officers, bringing the total number of officers and men promoted to 6,332. According to him, the benefitting officers are those on Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) 07 – 16 who passed the 2020 promotion examination and satisfied other criteria set by the Board.

