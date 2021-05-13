News

NCoS promotes 6, 332 officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the promotion of 6, 332 officers and men of the service, following the approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). The Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Service, Controller of Corrections (CC), Mr Francis Enobore, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja.

He said the exercise was in compliance with a directive contained in a letter No. CDCFIB/S.004/Vol.111/79 dated May 10, and issued by the Director/Secretary of the Board, Aisha Rufai. Enobore noted that CDCFIB had approved the promotion and upgrade of 3,877 officers of the NCoS to various ranks.

He added that the Controller- General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, also approved the promotion of 2,455 junior officers, bringing the total number of officers and men promoted to 6,332. According to him, the benefitting officers are those on Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) 07 – 16 who passed the 2020 promotion examination and satisfied other criteria set by the Board.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty Int’l: Bandits kill 1,126 Nigerians in 6 months

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

  Amnesty International, yesterday, said that no fewer than 1,126 people were killed in rural communities across seven states in the northern region of Nigeria within the first six months of this year.   The human rights organisation said that the carnage, believed to have been perpetrated by bandits, have assumed a frightening dimension that […]
News

2021 Budget: FG to unveil project tracking app

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Federal Government said it has planned to unveil a project tracking app with a view to allowing citizens and other stakeholders independently monitor and report progress of projects implementation as captured in the budget. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, disclosed this yesterday at a session with the House […]
News

COVID-19 impact on small-scale farmers: Need for resilience

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While global food supply chains may be starting to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and agri-business, Olam International, underlines the importance of addressing the long-term wellness and operational resilience needs of those small-scale farmers in emerging markets who provide much of the world’s ingredients and raw materials. A survey undertaken by Olam in July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica