NCP approves standing committees’ membership

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) yesterday approved the constitution and membership of its four standing committees with immediate effect.

These are the Technical Committee (TC), Stakeholder Engagement Committee (SEC), Finance Committee (FC) and the Legal Committee (LC).

The approval was part of the decisions taken by the newly inaugurated council at its maiden meeting in 2022, which was held for two days in Abuja.

The BPE in a statement issued yesterday said Mallam Bello Maccido will chair the 12-member Technical Committee (TC) with renowned economist, Dr. Ayo Teriba, as the vicechairman.

