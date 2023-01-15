NCP deputy chairmen pass vote of no confidence on Tanko

Deputy National Chairmen of the National Conscience Party (NCP), have passed a vote of no confidence on National Chairman, Mallam Yunusa Tanko for holding office in Labour Party (LP).

NDC are representatives of the party in all the six Geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Mallam Tanko, while still the Chairman of NCP, took up appointment as the Spokesperson of the LP.

This development did not go down well with NCP’s stakeholders who demanded his immediate resignation, not just as the chairman of the party, but also as a member of the party.

The heat is on Mallam Tanko to resign as it is unconstitutional and illegal for him to belong to two parties at the same time.

It is therefore important to view the meetings of the Deputy Chairmen as not just crucial but expected in order to provide the much needed leadership for the party membership.

The resolutions of the body were made public after their marathon meetings which took place on December 28, 2022, January 2, 6, and 10, 2023, via virtual platform.

The Deputy Chairmen stated that their meetings and resolutions were based on the fact that they recognized that there is a leadership vacuum in the party and as elected representatives have the mandate to provide a sense of direction to their teeming members. “Recognising that there is a leadership vacuum that is needed to be addressed urgently; Determined as elected Leaders from the Geo-Political Zones of Nigeria to provide that sense of direction to our members imbued with a new political vision to emancipate our members from their current confusion and crisis of confidence due to lack of adequate information and communication and/to lift them up to a state of great awareness and sensitization befitting every member of the Party and, Convinced of our inalienable rights of freedom of association based on shared opinion as recognised and guaranteed in the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights,” they believed that the party would be made more formidable once the issue of leadership of the party is addressed.

The body regretted and mourned the ‘passing away’ of their colleague and Comrade, Mallam Idris Adamu, the NDC, North Central

Those who attended the Virtual meetings and signed the resolutions include Pastor Peters Omoragbon (National Deputy Chairman – South South), Alhaji Waheed Lawal (National Deputy Chairman – South-West); Comrade Adebola Lateef (Ag. National General Secretary). HRH Goodluck Obi (National Deputy Chairman -South-east); and Comrade Suleiman Ahmed (National Deputy Chairman – North West).

