NCP gives nod to NELMCO’s governance framework

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has approved the immediate composition and the proposed governance framework for the sustainable management and payment of post-privatisation liabilities of the power sector transferred to Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company Ltd (NELMCO), which hitherto was without a Board.

This was one of the major decisions taken by the Council at its 3rd meeting for 2022 held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on June 30, and presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN). A statement issued by Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said the new Board is headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, with others as members.

They are: Minister of Power, Engr. Aliyu Abubakakar, Director- General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh,Director- General of the Debt Management Office(DMO),Mrs. Patience Oniha, Managing Director of Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, all Executive Directors of NELMCO and two private sector members. The Council noted the need to ensure an appropriate governance framework and sustainable management of the NELMCO’s affairs as contained in the provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association (MEMART) necessitated the constitution of the Board.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...