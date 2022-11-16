News

NCP okays framework for $3bn PPP hydropower plant in Benue

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The National Council on Privatization (NCP) has approved a governance framework for the development of a $3 billion hydropower plant in Makurdi, Benue state. This was one of the highlights of the meeting of the Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa. With the NCP’s nod, the development of the project, which emerged by way of an unsolicited proposal, would proceed through the Public Private Partnership arrangement subject to compliance withallexisting lawsincluding the Public Procurement Act.

The novel project, according to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, would be the first of its kind in the country and was expected to provide 1,650 megawatts of power. Under the NCP approved Governance Framework, a PPP procurement process whereby the proponent of the unsolicited proposal and other qualified interested investors would participate in a transparent bidding process.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Nigerian youths are not lazy-Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerian youths can’t be blamed for being lazy.   He claimed that Nigerian youths cannot be blamed for being “lazy” with erratic electricity supply in the country. Addressing youths of the APC yesterday in Lagos State,   Tinubu […]
News

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for forging medical reports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arraigned a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial. The controversial member of the ruling All Progressives Congress was brought before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, over his alleged procurement of a “fabricated” medical report. The anti-corruption agency claimed that […]
News

We’ll make sacrifices for Mali within ECOWAS requirements, Buhari tells envoy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…receives briefings from Jonathan President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would make as much sacrifice as it could for Mali within the requirements of ECOWAS. The President gave this assurance Thursday while receiving a Special Envoy from Col. Assimi Goita, the Transitional President of Mali at the Presidential Villa. Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali’s Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica