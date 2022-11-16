NCP okays framework for $3bn PPP hydropower plant in Benue

The National Council on Privatization (NCP) has approved a governance framework for the development of a $3 billion hydropower plant in Makurdi, Benue state. This was one of the highlights of the meeting of the Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa. With the NCP’s nod, the development of the project, which emerged by way of an unsolicited proposal, would proceed through the Public Private Partnership arrangement subject to compliance withallexisting lawsincluding the Public Procurement Act.

The novel project, according to a release by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, would be the first of its kind in the country and was expected to provide 1,650 megawatts of power. Under the NCP approved Governance Framework, a PPP procurement process whereby the proponent of the unsolicited proposal and other qualified interested investors would participate in a transparent bidding process.

