NCP urges FG, CBN to obey Supreme Court order on cash swap policy

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has urged the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to obey the Supreme Court order on the nation’s cash swap policy.

The NCP made their position known in a Communique signed by Comrade Adebola Lateef (National Secretary) Pastor Peters Omoragbon (NDC South South), Comrade Waheed Lawal (Acting National Chairman) after an Emergency Meeting of the National Coordinating Council of the party which was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The group debated the current state of the Nigerian nation vis a vis the cash swap policy, fuel scarcity, incessant kidnapping and killings in some parts of the nation and the Supreme Court Ruling as it relates to the cash swap policy.

In their resolution, the group condemned the policy of the FGN and the CBN Governor on both the timing and handling of the cash swap policy as a result of poor judgment and planning.

The NCC also called on the FGN to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court to maintain the status quo ante by allowing the concurrent use of both the old and new currencies until the case is decided by the apex court, and further counselled that, the ultimatum for the swapping be allowed to continue indefinitely seamlessly until the entire old currencies are mopped up from the system.

NCP took a swipe at the FG and CBN as the cash swap policy which, according to them, has thrown away the dignity of Nigerians who have now been turned to beggars and further exposed them to more hardship as they cannot access their savings from the banks and cannot buy basic necessities for sustenance.

Like this: Like Loading...