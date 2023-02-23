Politics

NCP urges FG, CBN to obey Supreme Court order on cash swap policy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has urged the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to obey the Supreme Court order on the nation’s cash swap policy.

The NCP made their position known in a Communique signed by Comrade Adebola Lateef (National Secretary) Pastor Peters Omoragbon (NDC South South), Comrade Waheed Lawal (Acting National Chairman) after an Emergency Meeting of the National Coordinating Council of the party which was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The group debated the current state of the Nigerian nation vis a vis the cash swap policy, fuel scarcity, incessant kidnapping and killings in some parts of the nation and the Supreme Court Ruling as it relates to the cash swap policy.

In their resolution, the group condemned the policy of the FGN and the CBN Governor on both the timing and handling of the cash swap policy as a result of poor judgment and planning.

The NCC also called on the FGN to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court to maintain the status quo ante by allowing the concurrent use of both the old and new currencies until the case is decided by the apex court, and further counselled that, the ultimatum for the swapping be allowed to continue indefinitely seamlessly until the entire old currencies are mopped up from the system.

NCP took a swipe at the FG and CBN as the cash swap policy which, according to them, has thrown away the dignity of Nigerians who have now been turned to beggars and further exposed them to more hardship as they cannot access their savings from the banks and cannot buy basic necessities for sustenance.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Edo: PDP Reps congratulate Obaseki, say democracy at play

Posted on Author Reporter

Philip Nyam, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Edo State The Caucus, led by its leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), said Governor Obaseki’s victory depicted democracy as a  reflection of the people’s […]
Politics

State congress: Lagos PDP set to elect a new chairman

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to elect a new chairman tomorrow as it holds its state congress As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conduct state congress in nine states tomorrow, all eyes are on the Lagos State chapter of the party as it elects […]
Politics

2023 won’t bring change to Nigeria –Bakare

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE brings the excerpts

‘1999 Constitution is a  glorified death certificate’   Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church recently addressed the nation on what he termed, “The Black Box of Nigeria’s Politics.” WALE ELEGBEDE brings the excerpts     Introduction   Fellow citizens of Nigeria at home and in the diaspora, let me begin by wishing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica