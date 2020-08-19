NCPC applauds Pope’s peace efforts in Northern Nigeria

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis for his earnest prayers against killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria.

Rev. Pam, in a statement at the end of strategic stakeholders meeting with states’ chairmen and secretaries of states Pilgrims Welfare Boards of the North Central and North West Zones, held in Jos, said Pope Francis has contributed immensely to the current peace in Nigeria. “I wish to commend His Holiness, Pope Francis for his fervent prayers to halt the recent killings in Southern Kaduna State and for his prayers for the restoration of lasting peace in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

“We are delighted with his role in the current peace in the country and we desire to partner with all religious bodies within and outside Nigeria to ensure the prosperity of the Christian faith in the country.”

He called on the stakeholders from the North Central and North West to partner with the NCPC to enhance the spiritual growth of Christians in the regions.

Rev. Pam said he is determined to run an open policy and to partner with State Christians Welfare Boards in the country to promote the image of Christians for peace and unity.

He commended Northern Governors for the sponsorship of pilgrimages for Christians and applauded the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong for sponsoring the highest number of Christians in the region since 2018.

