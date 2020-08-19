Faith

NCPC applauds Pope’s peace efforts in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis for his earnest prayers against killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria.
Rev. Pam, in a statement at the end of strategic stakeholders meeting with states’ chairmen and secretaries of states Pilgrims Welfare Boards of the North Central and North West Zones, held in Jos, said Pope Francis has contributed immensely to the current peace in Nigeria. “I wish to commend His Holiness, Pope Francis for his fervent prayers to halt the recent killings in Southern Kaduna State and for his prayers for the restoration of lasting peace in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.
“We are delighted with his role in the current peace in the country and we desire to partner with all religious bodies within and outside Nigeria to ensure the prosperity of the Christian faith in the country.”
He called on the stakeholders from the North Central and North West to partner with the NCPC to enhance the spiritual growth of Christians in the regions.
Rev. Pam said he is determined to run an open policy and to partner with State Christians Welfare Boards in the country to promote the image of Christians for peace and unity.
He commended Northern Governors for the sponsorship of pilgrimages for Christians and applauded the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong for sponsoring the highest number of Christians in the region since 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Why are we in Christ?

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

There is always a reason why people taken action to achieve one purpose or the other.   Based on this understanding there must be reason{s} why we as Christians are in Christ.   Or rephrased in a more simplistic way; why do we go to church. A sincere answer to this question will go a […]
Faith

Bible Society plans essay competition for Corps members

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

ninth edition of its Annual Essay Competition/Symposium for members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country. BSN’s Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, confirmed this in a statement made available to our correspondent at the weekend.   He said: “Through this competition, BSN proffers solutions to the socio-economic and political challenges confronting […]
Faith

‘Why worship centres in Lagos will remain shut’

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

    T here are indications that those who are clamouring for immediate reopening of worship places in Lagos and Ogun states may have to waiting a bit longer.     Sunday Telegraph investigation found out that, even though the state authorities are inclined to allow worship places to return to business, realities on ground […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: