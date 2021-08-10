News

NCPC approves Jordan as pilgrimage destination nation

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has approved the Kingdom of Jordan as one of its pilgrimage destination nations. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam who made this known when he paid courtesy visit to the Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Mr. Nayef Alfayez at Amman, Jordan, said the Federal Government had saddled the commission with the responsibility of taking Christian Pilgrims to the Holy Sites Around the world.

 

He said: “The Commission in past had three pilgrimage destinations which is Israel, Rome and Greece but now Jordan has been officially added to our pilgrimage destinations, this is only possible because you opened your doors to us.”

 

Pam, who noted that the first and second batch of Pilgrims to Jordan returned with great testimonies, affirmed that a new bilateral relationship has been established between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Jordan.

 

He added: “Nigeria is open to learn from Jordan in the area of information technology and agriculture. I believe that Nigeria has so much learn from Jordan and Jordan has a lot to learn from Nigeria, too.”

 

On his part, Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Mr. Nayef Alfayez, commended the Nigerian Government and the NCPC boss for considering the Holy sites in Jordan as a viable pilgrimage destination, adding that the greatest value they have cherished as a nation was the peaceful co-existence between the Christians and the Muslims.

