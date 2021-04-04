Metro & Crime

NCPC, CAN plead with doctors to suspend strike

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria 19 Northern States  Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has pleaded with Resident Doctors to suspend their ongoing strike to save the lives of many Nigerians who are sick and receiving treatment at various hospitals.

He commended the doctors for  sacrificing their lives and standing firm in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam stated this while speaking with journalists after he attended the National Easter Retreat 2021 held at All Assembly of God Churches in Northern Nigeria Hwolshe, Jos Plateau State.

He said the Nigerian doctors have risked their lives and many of them have paid the supreme sacrifice for the sake of the country.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

