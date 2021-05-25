NCPC Executive Secretary condemns Plateau killings, described as barbaric and Callous

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has condemned the recent killings in Plateau State, describing it as barbaric and callous.

According to a press statement issued by his media aide, Pam Ayuba, Tuesday, Pam decried and frowned at the two attacks in Dong Village of Jos North and Kwi in Riyom local government areas as totally unacceptable.

He noted: “I received with yet another shock, the news of the killings in Don and Kwi in Jos North and Riyom local government areas of the state, respectively with deep pains and heart breaking.

“I condemn in it toto and demand the security should fish out culprits responsible for these dastardly acts.

“Plateau deserves peace and we can not afford another round of violence as this will not only impede development but inflict monumental set back to us as we match toward attaining our goals as a people.”

