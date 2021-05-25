Metro & Crime

NCPC Executive Secretary condemns Plateau killings, described as barbaric and Callous

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has condemned the recent killings in Plateau State, describing it as barbaric and callous.
According to a press statement issued by his media aide, Pam Ayuba, Tuesday, Pam decried and frowned at the two attacks in Dong Village of Jos North and Kwi in Riyom local government areas as totally unacceptable.
He noted: “I received with yet another shock, the news of the killings in Don and Kwi in Jos North and Riyom local government areas of the state, respectively with deep pains and heart breaking.
“I condemn in it toto and demand the security should fish out culprits responsible for these dastardly acts.
“Plateau deserves peace and we can not afford another round of violence as this will not only impede development but inflict monumental set back to us as we match toward attaining our goals as a people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police: Hoodlums set Igboho’s house on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oyo State Police Command says hoodlums are responsible for burning the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho. Igboyo’s house in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday. In a statement, Olugbenga Fadeyi, command spokesperson said the hoodlums arrived at […]
Metro & Crime

Three detainees freed after eight years’ detention without trial

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

  Three Nigerians have finally regained their freedom after being on awaiting trial for eight years. This was stated by the Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France), an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), which specialises in defending human rights and supporting justice.   ASF France said in a statement that the release of the men was […]
Metro & Crime

Bricklayer jailed 12 years for defiling, impregnating teenager

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday sentenced a 34-year-old bricklayer, Oyedokun Tunde, to 12 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl. The convict was arraigned on June 25, 2019 but pleaded not guilty to a twocount charge preferred against him. The convict committed the offence sometimes in April 2019 at No. 5, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica