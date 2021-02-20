NCPC lauds Buhari for signing Disability Act

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2019. Speaking during a meeting with the executive members of the Association of People with Disability Applicants, he affirmed that the signing of the Disability Act by President Buhari would help to fully integrate the persons living with disabilities into the society.
Related Articles
Why I invested N15bn in Almajiri education, by Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has further revealed why his administration spent about N15billion, building 165 Almajiri schools in Northern States of Nigeria. Jonathan who spoke in Abuja yesterday during a book presentation entitled “Dear Goodluck Jonathan” said “education for change” was a personal philosophy and driving force of his leadership. This was even […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU pays tribute to Balarabe Musa, says he’s a revolutionary
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarable Musa, who died on November 11, at the age of 84, as a committed revolutionary who worked for the socialist transformation of the world’s most populous black nation, Nigeria. According to the union, the transition of Balarabe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NJC recommends 22 judges for appointment into appellate courts, others
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers for federal and state judiciaries. The council also issued a letter of warning to Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over misconduct. The cCouncil made the resolutions under its Chairman, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)