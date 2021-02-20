News

NCPC lauds Buhari for signing Disability Act

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2019. Speaking during a meeting with the executive members of the Association of People with Disability Applicants, he affirmed that the signing of the Disability Act by President Buhari would help to fully integrate the persons living with disabilities into the society.

