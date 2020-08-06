Metro & Crime

NCPC, Northern CAN working with JNI to end Southern Kaduna killings – Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said he will work together with Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI) and Mayiti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to end the protracted killings in Southern Kaduna.
He described the gory killings as unfortunate and urged the stakeholders to stop apportioning blames and work collectively to save lives and property.
Rev. Pam, in a press statement, commended Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State over the proactive steps he has taken to arrest the situation and urged him and Federal Government to reach out to the devastated and displaced communities.
“I am deeply touch with the recent turn of events in Southern Kaduna State where innocent lives have perished due to the crisis rocking the area.
“I wish to commend critical stakeholders in the state, particularly His Excellency, Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for the proactive steps taken so far to protect and secure lives of innocent persons in the rural communities of Kaduna State.
“We will do everything possible to critically engage eminent religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI) and Mayeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, community leaders and indigenous people of Southern Kaduna State in a frank and open dialogue to help bring out genuine suggestions towards resolving the crises.”
He pleaded with Governor El-Rufai to push for further interventions towards resolving the issues that led to the protracted violence in with a view to secure innocent lives.

Our Reporters

