NCPC targets 10,000 intending pilgrims for 2021 holy pilgrimage

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has affirmed that no fewer than 10,000 intending pilgrims were being targeted for the 2021 main Pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the disclosure during a meeting with state Pilgrimage Leaders and Managers comprising state chairmen of Christian Pil-grims Welfare Boards and their Executive Secretaries yesterday in Abuja. Pam however stressed that the set target could be achieved only if stakeholders begin to engage in aggressive mobilisation of intending pilgrims from their respective states.

The NCPC boss, who further pledged to make the history of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria great again, with the help of sustained team work, noted that prosperity starts from the heart. He said: “Let’s make history in Christian Pilgrimage in/Nigeria just like we made history in Jordan. Today people have gone to Jordan and seen that there are many Holy Sites in Jordan. “Prosperity is God looking at your way and giving you an experience. Team work cannot be compared to anything, it is the secret of success.”

