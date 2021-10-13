News

NCPC targets 10,000 intending pilgrims for 2021 holy pilgrimage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has affirmed that no fewer than 10,000 intending pilgrims were being targeted for the 2021 main Pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the disclosure during a meeting with state Pilgrimage Leaders and Managers comprising state chairmen of Christian Pil-grims Welfare Boards and their Executive Secretaries yesterday in Abuja. Pam however stressed that the set target could be achieved only if stakeholders begin to engage in aggressive mobilisation of intending pilgrims from their respective states.

The NCPC boss, who further pledged to make the history of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria great again, with the help of sustained team work, noted that prosperity starts from the heart. He said: “Let’s make history in Christian Pilgrimage in/Nigeria just like we made history in Jordan. Today people have gone to Jordan and seen that there are many Holy Sites in Jordan. “Prosperity is God looking at your way and giving you an experience. Team work cannot be compared to anything, it is the secret of success.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Devt: South-South leaders applaud Akpabio, Akwa, others

Posted on Author Olamide Solana

Eminent South- South leaders have said the work done so far by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, deserved to be shown to the world. They also urged South- South governors to learn from the example of the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa. At a […]
News

NARD Strike: Group commends NYSC doctors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Medical doctors under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme have been applauded for their sacrifices towards providing health services across the country. The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the efforts of the young doctors amid an industrial action by their senior […]
News

LACVIS: Automotive testing policy is brainchild of Lagos govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), has said one of its focal points is to ensure that the transportation industry enhances motorists’ desire to actualise its automotive testing to determine the road worthiness of vehicles and in Nigeria. The agency noted that the move is remarkable since it will allow for vehicle testing for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica