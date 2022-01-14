NCPC targets 10,000 intending pilgrims to Israel, Jordan, Rome

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has concluded arrangements to commence the 2021 main pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan and Rome in first quarter of the year 2022, targeting at least 10,000 intending pilgrims. The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, who made the disclosure in Abuja, gave assurances of a hitch free pilgrimage exercise and affirmed that the 2020 maiden pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan was a huge success despite haven taken place at the peak of the global pandemic. Enthused that the pilgrimage recorded Zero abscondment of pilgrims, a feat that had not been feasible in any pilgrimage experience of about a decade, Pam said countries like Israel and Turkey were now eager to work with the Commission because of the huge success.

