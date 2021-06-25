NCPC to commence pilgrimage to Jordan in July

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would commence its pilgrimage exercise to Jordan in July. Pam who made this known while playing host to the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, yesterday in Abuja. According to him, every arrangement was being put in place to ensure a successful pilgrimage outing to Jordan in July, 2012. He added that every approval needed to commence the pilgrimage exercise to Jordan has been received by the commission. While stressing on the need for the government, religious leaders, traditional leaders and the Media Practitioners to work in synergy to handle the crisis in Nigeria, he urged the NUJ to be objective in their reportage and focus on the strength of Nigeria and concentrate less on its shortcomings.
Related Articles
Over 400 health workers test positive for COVID-19
No fewer than 400 health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the emergence of the virus in the country in February. National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Josiah Biobelemoye, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while flagging off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to state councils of the union across […]
Surrender yourself for probe, CSOs tell ex-Ag. NDDC MD
…say Wike frustrating probe A group, the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity (CSAGAP), yesterday urged the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, to submit herself to the various authorities for investigation of allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against her, just as it stated […]
Poor leadership bane of Anambra’s devt, says aspirant
A frontline governorship aspirant in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. Chukwudozie Nwankwo, has described poor leadership quality as the issue dragging the expected fast pace of development in the state down. Nwankwo who addressed journalists in Awka noted that “Anambra is richly endowed with people who are very creative […]
