News

NCPC to commence pilgrimage to Jordan in July

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would commence its pilgrimage exercise to Jordan in July. Pam who made this known while playing host to the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, yesterday in Abuja. According to him, every arrangement was being put in place to ensure a successful pilgrimage outing to Jordan in July, 2012. He added that every approval needed to commence the pilgrimage exercise to Jordan has been received by the commission. While stressing on the need for the government, religious leaders, traditional leaders and the Media Practitioners to work in synergy to handle the crisis in Nigeria, he urged the NUJ to be objective in their reportage and focus on the strength of Nigeria and concentrate less on its shortcomings.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Over 400 health workers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 400 health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the emergence of the virus in the country in February. National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Josiah Biobelemoye, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while flagging off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to state councils of the union across […]
News

Surrender yourself for probe, CSOs tell ex-Ag. NDDC MD

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…say Wike frustrating probe A group, the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity (CSAGAP), yesterday urged the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, to submit herself to the various authorities for investigation of allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against her, just as it stated […]
News

Poor leadership bane of Anambra’s devt, says aspirant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A frontline governorship aspirant in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. Chukwudozie Nwankwo, has described poor leadership quality as the issue dragging the expected fast pace of development in the state down.   Nwankwo who addressed journalists in Awka noted that “Anambra is richly endowed with people who are very creative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica