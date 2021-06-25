NCPC to commence pilgrimage to Jordan in July

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would commence its pilgrimage exercise to Jordan in July. Pam who made this known while playing host to the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, yesterday in Abuja. According to him, every arrangement was being put in place to ensure a successful pilgrimage outing to Jordan in July, 2012. He added that every approval needed to commence the pilgrimage exercise to Jordan has been received by the commission. While stressing on the need for the government, religious leaders, traditional leaders and the Media Practitioners to work in synergy to handle the crisis in Nigeria, he urged the NUJ to be objective in their reportage and focus on the strength of Nigeria and concentrate less on its shortcomings.

