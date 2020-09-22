NCPC to flag off 2020 pilgrimage from N’East

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has revealed that this year’s pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome would be flagged off from the North East geopolitical zone.

Executive Secretary NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who made this known during a stakeholders meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State chapter, said the decision was aimed at encourage and identifying with the people of the North East states who had suffered seriously from the incidence of insurgency.

Stressing on the importance of peace building to meaningful development, said the peace experienced in Bauchi State in recent times was because the people decided to co-exist inspite of their religious differences.

Rev. Pam urged the church leaders to ensure they speak to their congregations on the importance of the holy pilgrimage, the need to build a rewarding relationship with Jerusalem and to encourage self-sponsorship of pilgrims to the Holy Land as the church has the resources to do so, adding that the era of depending on government sponsorship was over.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State government has promised to partner with the NCPC on agriculture and youth empowerment programmes, essentially meant to empower the youths for self-reliance

