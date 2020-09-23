News

NCPC to flag off 2020 pilgrimage from North-East

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has revealed that this years’ pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome would be flagged off from the North East geopolitical zone.

 

Executive Secretary NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State chapter, said the decision was aimed at encouraging and identifying with the people of the North East states who had suffered from insurgency.

 

Stressing on peace building to meaningful development, said the peace experienced in Bauchi State in recent times was because the people decided to co–exist in spite of their religious differences. Pam urged the church leaders to ensure they speak to their congregations on the importance of Holy Pilgrimage to Israel, the need to build a rewarding relationship with Jerusalem and to encourage self-spon-sorship of pilgrims to the Holy Land as the church has the resources to do so, adding that the era of depending on government sponsorship was over.

 

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State government has promised to partner with the NCPC on agriculture and youth empowerment programme essentially meant to empower the youths for self-reliance.

 

Governor Bala Muhammed, who made this known during a sensitisation visit by Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Pam, Gabe assurances to work on the modalities for the partnership and promised to sponsor more Christian pilgrims in the forthcoming December 2020 general pilgrimage to the Holy land.

 

Bala emphasized that his government had been able to achieve harmonious co-existence between people of diverse background who had resolved to live in harmony with one another, and averred that his administration would continue to do everything possible to make a difference.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

World Breastfeeding Week: C’River State Govt advocate forBreastfeeding as survival strategy for newborns and infants…. even duringCOVID-19 Lockdown

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu has joined the rest of the world to call for improved access to skilled counselling which will help nursing mothers build their resolve to breast feed their babies throughout the required duration even in the COVID-19 pandemic lock down. She lends her voice alongside World […]
News

1,715 patients discharged in one week as NCDC confirms 452 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery toll has maintained a steady record with more than 1,700 people discharged in the past seven days. With 229 people discharged on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries across the country is now 7,338. New cases also recorded another slight decrease with 452 new infections confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for […]
News

Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: