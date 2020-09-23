NCPC to flag off 2020 pilgrimage from North-East

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has revealed that this years’ pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome would be flagged off from the North East geopolitical zone.

Executive Secretary NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, who made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State chapter, said the decision was aimed at encouraging and identifying with the people of the North East states who had suffered from insurgency.

Stressing on peace building to meaningful development, said the peace experienced in Bauchi State in recent times was because the people decided to co–exist in spite of their religious differences. Pam urged the church leaders to ensure they speak to their congregations on the importance of Holy Pilgrimage to Israel, the need to build a rewarding relationship with Jerusalem and to encourage self-spon-sorship of pilgrims to the Holy Land as the church has the resources to do so, adding that the era of depending on government sponsorship was over.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State government has promised to partner with the NCPC on agriculture and youth empowerment programme essentially meant to empower the youths for self-reliance.

Governor Bala Muhammed, who made this known during a sensitisation visit by Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Pam, Gabe assurances to work on the modalities for the partnership and promised to sponsor more Christian pilgrims in the forthcoming December 2020 general pilgrimage to the Holy land.

Bala emphasized that his government had been able to achieve harmonious co-existence between people of diverse background who had resolved to live in harmony with one another, and averred that his administration would continue to do everything possible to make a difference.

